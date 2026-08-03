Who is Galymzhan Abaildayev? Naked man who jumped from Brooklyn Bridge with Kazakhstan's flag identified
Galymzhan Abaildayev, a 44-year-old man, survived a jump from the Brooklyn Bridge, after climbing the north tower naked and raising flags.
Authorities have identified the naked man who survived after jumping from the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday .
Galymzhan Abaildayev, 44, is currently facing multiple charges after being recorded climbing the north tower of the bridge, removing his clothing, and jumping off the north tower on the Manhattan side into the East River, NY Post reported.
Galymzhan Abaildayev leaped from Brooklyn Bridge with Kazakhstan flag
Citing sources, NY Post reported the Brooklyn native also raised several flags at the top of the bridge prior to his jump, including a flag representing Kazakhstan.
Abaildayev was promptly rescued from the river by officers from the Harbor Unit and was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.
Charges against Galymzhan Abaildayev
He was accused of reckless endangerment, creating graffiti, engaging in public lewdness, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct, as announced by the police on Monday.
Dramatic footage captured from the bridge depicts bystanders yelling as Abaildayev leaped off the bridge, seemingly holding a piece of clothing or a bag above his head, resembling a makeshift parachute.
The two suspension towers of the bridge stand approximately 278 feet high.
According to TMZ, sources from NYDP said that officers from the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit ascended the north tower in an attempt to persuade the individual to come down safely.
Later, law enforcement found a blanket and a robe inscribed with nonsensical writing at the location where he made the leap.
Netizens react
Meanwhile, several people on X reacted to the incident, with one writing: “This is genuinely heartbreaking to watch. Whatever led him to that moment, I'm glad he survived, and I hope he gets the help, support, and answers he needs. Sometimes compassion is more important than speculation.”
“It's like landing on concrete, a wonder he survived,” another said,
“The details here point to a mental health crisis more than a stunt. Worth being careful about how this circulates before anyone knows who he is,” one more commented.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More