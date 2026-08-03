Who is Galymzhan Abaildayev? Naked man who jumped from Brooklyn Bridge with Kazakhstan's flag identified

Abaildayev was promptly rescued from the river by officers from the Harbor Unit and was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Citing sources, NY Post reported the Brooklyn native also raised several flags at the top of the bridge prior to his jump, including a flag representing Kazakhstan .

Galymzhan Abaildayev, 44, is currently facing multiple charges after being recorded climbing the north tower of the bridge, removing his clothing, and jumping off the north tower on the Manhattan side into the East River, NY Post reported.

Authorities have identified the naked man who survived after jumping from the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday .

Charges against Galymzhan Abaildayev He was accused of reckless endangerment, creating graffiti, engaging in public lewdness, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct, as announced by the police on Monday.

Dramatic footage captured from the bridge depicts bystanders yelling as Abaildayev leaped off the bridge, seemingly holding a piece of clothing or a bag above his head, resembling a makeshift parachute.

The two suspension towers of the bridge stand approximately 278 feet high.

According to TMZ, sources from NYDP said that officers from the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit ascended the north tower in an attempt to persuade the individual to come down safely.

Later, law enforcement found a blanket and a robe inscribed with nonsensical writing at the location where he made the leap.

Netizens react Meanwhile, several people on X reacted to the incident, with one writing: “This is genuinely heartbreaking to watch. Whatever led him to that moment, I'm glad he survived, and I hope he gets the help, support, and answers he needs. Sometimes compassion is more important than speculation.”

“It's like landing on concrete, a wonder he survived,” another said,

“The details here point to a mental health crisis more than a stunt. Worth being careful about how this circulates before anyone knows who he is,” one more commented.