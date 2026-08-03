Spokane wildfires update: Spencer Pratt issues blunt warning as 60,000 ordered to evacuate, 'Don't expect govt to…'

The three significant wildfires have been named the Old Trails Fire, the Fairview Fire, and the Autumn Lane Fire. By Sunday, they had collectively scorched 5,390 acres (22 square kilometers) and were still not contained, as reported by a federal incident management team.

Officials have estimated that at least 600 residences, businesses, and other buildings have been lost. As of Sunday afternoon, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries, and no individuals are currently unaccounted for.

Around 60,000 people have been instructed to evacuate by Sunday due to three rapidly advancing wildfires that pose a threat to Spokane and surrounding areas in the northwestern state of Washington, according to local authorities.

On Saturday, the fires expanded swiftly due to strong winds, elevated temperatures, and very dry vegetation. Reports of power outages emerged from various regions of the Spokane area.

An emergency shelter has been established at the Spokane Convention Center. The fires have also led to the evacuation of patients from the Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and have interrupted operations at various public facilities and utility services.

Extensive regions of Spokane and Spokane County have been issued Level 3 evacuation orders, necessitating that residents evacuate without delay.

Spokane wildfires: Spencer Pratt issues message of faith Spencer Pratt, a former candidate for mayor of Los Angeles and a reality television personality, whose residence in Pacific Palisades was ravaged by the Palisades Fire in 2025, stated that the destruction occurring in Spokane serves as a cautionary tale for communities nationwide.

"My deepest sympathies to the folks in Spokane who just lost everything in an instant," Pratt stated in a social media post Sunday. "Nothing can really prepare you for this devastation."

Pratt, who has candidly discussed the emotional and financial impact of losing his own residence, cautioned that communities nationwide should not presume they are shielded from comparable disasters.

"And everyone else, take heed... this is coming for you, too," he wrote, adding. "Don't wait til the fire is at your patio door."

He encouraged families to establish an evacuation plan prior to the occurrence of a disaster, warning that wildfires can spread rapidly, leaving little time for decisions made at the last moment.

"Have a plan. Don't expect government to be there to save your home," Pratt wrote. "Don't expect the fire to wait until you're at home and awake and ready... think about what happens when the fire comes at 2AM dead asleep, or when you're at work downtown, or 3 beers in on a river float 20 miles from home and your cats are all locked inside. You seldom get a real warning before the fire comes."

He urged the community members to assist each other during what he anticipated would be an extended recovery period.

Pratt ended his message by urging those impacted to rely on their faith.

"Above all else, if I can offer any advice right now... lean further into God," he said. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Have faith in His providence, even if your heart feels too broken to accept it right now.”