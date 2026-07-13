California earthquake: Tremors rattle Randsburg, San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Santa Clarita and Los Angeles
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck near Randsburg, California, at 9:40 a.m. PT on Monday.
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded on Monday morning in proximity to Randsburg, California, as per the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred at 9:40 a.m. PT, approximately 9 miles west-southwest of Randsburg, with a depth of 5.6 miles.
The tremor was identified by 30 monitoring stations and was automatically generated by the earthquake detection system; however, the data has not yet undergone scientific review.
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California earthquake: Shaking reported in Kern County, LA areas
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred on Monday morning in Kern County.
The tremor, which struck at 9:40 a.m., was located close to the community of Johannesburg, approximately 120 miles east of Bakersfield.
Reports of shaking were received from the San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Santa Clarita, and various other areas in Los Angeles, as stated on the USGS response page.
Meanwhile, several people posted on X to inquire about the earthquake. “Los Angeles, I’m certain that was an earthquake just happened this moment #earthquake,” one person said.
“Felt a small earthquake in little Tokyo, Los Angeles,” another wrote.
“Tiny Earthquake in Los Angeles. #Earthquake,” a third user said.
“Earthquake 4.4 hit LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA,” one more remarked.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More