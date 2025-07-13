Lamont, California fire: Kern County crews battle 2-alarm blaze on Di Giorgio Rd, shocking videos emerge

Kern County fire crews reportedly battled a 2-alarm fire in Lamont, California, for hours late Saturday night, July 12. The fire started sometime before 10 pm in the area of Gregory Avenue, north of Di Giorgio Road, as reported by bakersfieldnow.com. Lamont, California fire: Kern County crews battle 2-alarm blaze on Di Giorgio Rd (Kern County Fire Department/Facebook)

Kern County Fire Department shared a video of the massive fire, captioning it, “Kern County firefighters are on scene of a large fire on Di Giorgio Rd in Lamont. A warehouse, multiple mobile homes, approximately an acre of pallets and several vegetation fires are involved. Please avoid the area as our firefighters are actively working in and out of the roadways tonight to bring an end to this destructive fire.”

A massive inferno was burning even after 11 pm, per an AlertCalifornia wildfire camera located in Lamont. Online maps showed the fire burning in a mobile home park. It is unclear how many structures have been lost in the fire, or if any injuries have been reported.

Videos of the fire have been shared by Facebook users. “Huge or a escalating fire gas line break in Lamont a block of homes have lit aswell on Di Georgio rd. Past the pallets i believe where there was trailers.all gone,” one user wrote, sharing a video. Another user shared a clip, writing, “Lamont California right now they can’t stop the fire”.