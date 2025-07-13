Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lamont, California fire: Kern County crews battle 2-alarm blaze on Di Giorgio Rd, shocking videos emerge

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 12:54 PM IST

Kern County fire crews reportedly battled a 2-alarm fire in Lamont, California, for hours late Saturday night, July 12. 

Kern County fire crews reportedly battled a 2-alarm fire in Lamont, California, for hours late Saturday night, July 12. The fire started sometime before 10 pm in the area of Gregory Avenue, north of Di Giorgio Road, as reported by bakersfieldnow.com. 

Lamont, California fire: Kern County crews battle 2-alarm blaze on Di Giorgio Rd (Kern County Fire Department/Facebook)
Lamont, California fire: Kern County crews battle 2-alarm blaze on Di Giorgio Rd (Kern County Fire Department/Facebook)

Kern County Fire Department shared a video of the massive fire, captioning it, “Kern County firefighters are on scene of a large fire on Di Giorgio Rd in Lamont. A warehouse, multiple mobile homes, approximately an acre of pallets and several vegetation fires are involved. Please avoid the area as our firefighters are actively working in and out of the roadways tonight to bring an end to this destructive fire.”

A massive inferno was burning even after 11 pm, per an AlertCalifornia wildfire camera located in Lamont. Online maps showed the fire burning in a mobile home park. It is unclear how many structures have been lost in the fire, or if any injuries have been reported.

Videos of the fire have been shared by Facebook users. “Huge or a escalating fire gas line break in Lamont a block of homes have lit aswell on Di Georgio rd. Past the pallets i believe where there was trailers.all gone,” one user wrote, sharing a video. Another user shared a clip, writing, “Lamont California right now they can’t stop the fire”. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Lamont, California fire: Kern County crews battle 2-alarm blaze on Di Giorgio Rd, shocking videos emerge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On