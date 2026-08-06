Todd Blanche hit with lawsuit over Jeffrey Epstein probe; New Mexico alleges DOJ 'obstructed' case

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche has been sued by the state of New Mexico over the handling of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with state officials accusing the Department of Justice of blocking access to key information related to the probe. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche takes questions in a press conference to announce new Trump administration actions against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

The lawsuit, filed by New Mexico in federal court in Washington, DC, targets the DOJ and Blanche, alleging that federal officials have failed to cooperate with the state’s efforts to investigate Epstein’s alleged crimes and those connected to him.

According to The Associated Press, the lawsuit claims the federal government has “stonewalled” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s investigation and prevented investigators from obtaining relevant records. The state is seeking court intervention to compel the Justice Department to provide the requested materials.

Blocking Epstein investigation The lawsuit alleges that the DOJ’s actions have “actively harmed victims and undermined the public interest” by restricting New Mexico’s ability to investigate allegations linked to Epstein’s former ranch in the state.

Torrez said his office made 10 separate requests for information but received either no response or denials.

“We have heard repeatedly they will cooperate and what our team has experienced is anything but cooperation,” Torrez said during a video conference with reporters.

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He also criticized Blanche’s role in the dispute, saying, “Todd Blanche today with a stroke of a pen could grant us the access that he claimed. Instead they have decided to stonewall, to obstruct and to frankly conceal for whatever reason.”

The lawsuit argues that New Mexico may be one of the few jurisdictions still able to pursue accountability for Epstein’s associates and provide answers to survivors.

DOJ responds, cites victim privacy protections The Justice Department rejected the accusation that it has improperly withheld information.

In a statement, the department said it could not release certain records because federal court orders prohibit the disclosure of victim-identifying information “carte blanche.” It also said New Mexico had not provided a legal basis to justify broad disclosure of the requested materials.

The DOJ said protecting victims’ privacy remains a priority but added that it “remains available to assist New Mexico’s investigation consistent with the law and binding court orders.”

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Epstein’s New Mexico ranch at center of probe The dispute is linked to Epstein’s former estate in Stanley, New Mexico, which he purchased in 1993. The sprawling property, located around 30 miles south of Santa Fe, included a mansion, private airstrip and helipad.

The ranch became a focus of allegations involving Epstein and his former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York federal jail in August 2019 after being arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

The lawsuit comes amid renewed attention on the release of Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The Justice Department began releasing documents related to Epstein and Maxwell in December, but the disclosures faced criticism from some accusers and lawmakers over heavy redactions and limited new information.

The DOJ and Blanche have not been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes. The department has maintained that its decisions regarding the records are based on legal restrictions and protections for victims.