What is Terry Carmack's salary? Mitch McConnell’s chief of staff blasted for evading question on Senator's health

Mitch McConnell's chief of staff evaded a reporter who was inquiring about the Kentucky senator's location. Independent journalist Nicholas Ballasy posted a video in which he confronts Terry Carmack, a long-time aide to the former Senate majority leader, who has been instrumental in maintaining the silence from McConnell's team during his extended absence. McConnell's aide Terry Carmack avoids reporter questions on Senator's health status (@NicholasBallasy)

In a video shared by Ballasy on Tuesday evening, the journalist trails Carmack through the Capitol corridors, relentlessly questioning him about the 84-year-old McConnell.

“Sir is Senator McConnell going to put out a video?” Ballasy inquires. “Why hasn’t he done that yet?” Carmack, who earns an annual salary of $226,000 as per Daily Beast, gazes straight ahead.

“Did he auto-pen the document, the letter that was sent out?” Ballasy pressed on. “Was that autopen or did he actually sign it, sir? Can you address the situation at all about his condition?”

A representative for the senator did not reply to a request for comment from the Daily Beast concerning Carmack's refusal to answer questions.

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