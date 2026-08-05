Who is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth wife's hiring to Presidential Military Spouse Commission sparks backlash, ‘A scam’
Pete Hegseth faces renewed scrutiny after Trump appointed his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, to lead a White House commission for military spouses.
Pete Hegseth is under renewed scrutiny following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, as the chair of a new White House commission dedicated to military spouses. This position brings her into the spotlight, raising further inquiries regarding her husband's leadership at the Pentagon.
The commission's objectives resonate widely. However, Rauchet's selection has reignited worries regarding her past involvement in official meetings, communications, and discussions concerning personnel.
Jennifer Rauchet's appointment: Here's what Trump said
On August 3, Trump enacted an executive order establishing the Presidential Military Spouse Commission, as reported by The Hill. This commission is tasked with recommending policies that tackle issues related to employment, housing, health care, education, child care, and other challenges faced by military families.
Rauchet is set to offer guidance to Trump on various issues faced by military spouses, including their employment and healthcare needs.
"America cannot have the strongest military in the world without the love and devotion of our remarkable military spouses, who make the extraordinary sacrifices for our country,” Trump stated in the Oval Office, alongside Hegseth.
Also Read: Max Miller reacts to bombshell allegations from ex-wife in heated CNN interview, drags his daughter, Trump and Hegseth
Pete Heseth's post sparks backlash as he lauds wife
Later, taking to X, Hegseth boasted about his wife's new role. “Chairwoman of the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission. We serve the best Americans. All glory to God,” he wrote.
Despite this, there were dissenters regarding the position, with a significant people branding it a "scam."
“Is that some kind of a consolation prize for humping someone, Pete? I strongly suspect it is. Tell us if it worked,” one person commented.
“What no jobs for your two wives before her?? Not cool!” another wrote.
"So you can expense her travel," a fourth X user said. "So we wanna shrink government, and you guys constantly want to add committees for no reason."
What we know about Presidential Military Spouse Commission
According to the Associated Press, the commission will include over 20 military spouses. Trump stated that the group aims to formulate actionable recommendations to enhance their quality of life. Rauchet noted that the members possess decades of experience dealing with the challenges of frequent relocations and deployments.
The criticism is more focused on the appointment of Rauchet as the head of the commission rather than its intended purpose. She had previously come under scrutiny, even though she did not hold an official government role during the initial months of Hegseth's time at the Pentagon.
Jennifer Rauchet's controversies
According to The Washington Post, Rauchet played a role in coordinating media strategies, engaged with prospective political appointees, and advocated for personnel decisions.
The publication also reported that she participated in a Signal chat that contained prior information regarding U.S. military actions in Yemen. Hegseth asserted that he did not disclose any classified information.
Rauchet's attendance at meetings with international defense officials has also sparked inquiries. Officials indicated that she departed prior to the commencement of sensitive discussions, yet some participants allegedly considered her presence to be atypical.
Previously, Rauchet attracted attention during a controversy regarding her attire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, although that issue was focused on fashion rather than her influence in government.
Hegesth under scrutiny
The appointment comes at a time when Hegseth is under scrutiny regarding his leadership at the Pentagon. Senator Tim Kaine has charged him with surrounding himself with individuals who merely agree with him, referred to as "yes-men."
Additionally, a recent classification of casualties has intensified allegations that the department is downplaying the human toll of the conflict in Iran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More