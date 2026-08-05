Who is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth wife's hiring to Presidential Military Spouse Commission sparks backlash, ‘A scam’

Pete Hegseth is under renewed scrutiny following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, as the chair of a new White House commission dedicated to military spouses. This position brings her into the spotlight, raising further inquiries regarding her husband's leadership at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump appointed Jennifer Rauchet to chair the Presidential Military Spouse Commission, sparking criticism over her past involvement in Pentagon communications. (Pete Hegseth)

The commission's objectives resonate widely. However, Rauchet's selection has reignited worries regarding her past involvement in official meetings, communications, and discussions concerning personnel.

Jennifer Rauchet's appointment: Here's what Trump said On August 3, Trump enacted an executive order establishing the Presidential Military Spouse Commission, as reported by The Hill. This commission is tasked with recommending policies that tackle issues related to employment, housing, health care, education, child care, and other challenges faced by military families.

Rauchet is set to offer guidance to Trump on various issues faced by military spouses, including their employment and healthcare needs.

"America cannot have the strongest military in the world without the love and devotion of our remarkable military spouses, who make the extraordinary sacrifices for our country,” Trump stated in the Oval Office, alongside Hegseth.

Also Read: Max Miller reacts to bombshell allegations from ex-wife in heated CNN interview, drags his daughter, Trump and Hegseth

Pete Heseth's post sparks backlash as he lauds wife Later, taking to X, Hegseth boasted about his wife's new role. “Chairwoman of the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission. We serve the best Americans. All glory to God,” he wrote.

Despite this, there were dissenters regarding the position, with a significant people branding it a "scam."

“Is that some kind of a consolation prize for humping someone, Pete? I strongly suspect it is. Tell us if it worked,” one person commented.

“What no jobs for your two wives before her?? Not cool!” another wrote.

"So you can expense her travel," a fourth X user said. "So we wanna shrink government, and you guys constantly want to add committees for no reason."