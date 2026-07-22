Daniel Said dead at 69: 5 things to know about ‘Epstein trafficker’ whose name appeared 2000 times in bombshell files

A modelling scout associated with Jeffrey Epstein has been discovered deceased at his residence in Paris. The body of Daniel Siad, whose name was mentioned 2,000 times in the Epstein documents, was found on Monday in the suburb of Colombes. Daniel Siad, a modeling scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in Paris. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, with initial reports suggesting cardiac arrest. (AP)

"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery," the Nanterre prosecutor's office stated.

Daniel Siad found dead in Paris, probe launched amid cardiac arrest reports Authorities announced that an autopsy would be conducted. According to Le Parisien, he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The 69-year-old claimed he was unaware of Epstein's actual character but acknowledged that he had introduced models to him, asserting that they had not raised any complaints subsequently.

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He was among several people being investigated in France concerning Epstein and was also confronted with allegations of rape.

His body was discovered in his kitchen by a 28-year-old woman who was residing him, as per Le Parisien.

The newspaper stated that a neighbor tried to perform CPR, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.

Epstein is thought to have sexually exploited numerous girls and young women, with people associated with the modeling industry among those alleged to have enabled his offenses.