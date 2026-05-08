Epstein's cellmate says he is '99.9%' sure it was suicide- Here's why

Bill Mersey, a former inmate who was once Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide-watch companion at Metropolitan Correctional Center said he strongly believes Epstein died by suicide. Speaking on TMZ Live, Mersey said he spent hours talking with Epstein in jail and saw him lose hope after he was denied bail. Jeffrey Epstein's ex-cell mate says he is sure it was a suicide. (AP)

According to Mersey, Epstein was deeply worried about surviving in prison and what his day-to-day life would look like around other inmates.

Mersey also said the evidence “points clearly to suicide.” He explained that bedsheets and towels were easy to access at the jail and he also claimed that an inmate in the cell next to Epstein’s said he heard Epstein tearing sheets on his final night. That inmate also reportedly said that no one came to their floor that night.

Mersey told TMZ he is “99.9%” sure Epstein was not murdered, adding that carrying out a conspiracy to kill someone inside the jail would have been extremely difficult.

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What does suicide note say? A US judge has ordered the release of a document believed to be a handwritten suicide note written by Epstein roughly a month before his death in August 2019. The note was made public on Wednesday by Judge Kenneth M Karas of Federal District Court in White Plains, New York following a petition by The New York Times, which argued there was no reason to keep it secret. Federal prosecutors also pushed for its release, according to BBC.

The note itself is brief, spanning just seven lines. In it, Epstein wrote about a months-long investigation, saying “They investigated me for month- FOUND NOTHING!!!” He also wrote, "It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye," and added, “Watcha want me to do - Bust out cryin!! NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT.”