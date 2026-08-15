IND vs SL Highlights 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal-Rishabh Pant partnership takes India to 288/2 at stumps on day one

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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his maiden century.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Highlights: So, day one of the first Test at Galle comes to a close. India finish on 288/2 with Devdutt Padikkal (131 not out) and Rishabh Pant (27 not out) at the crease. KL Rahul also made a mark with his 77 before being retired hurt. Prabath Jayasuriya is the only Sri Lankan to get a wicket on the day. He got rid of Indian captain Shubman Gill for 16. Yashasvi Jaiswal got run out for 32 earlier. Let's catch up again tomorrow at 10 am. Devdutt Padikkal made the most of his chance at No. 3, scoring his maiden Test century in Galle and putting himself firmly in the conversation for the spot. His hundred came in front of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was at the venue to watch the proceedings. Padikkal and KL Rahul had earlier steadied India after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out, taking the visitors to 101 at lunch. Rahul was unbeaten on 32 and Padikkal on 35 at the break. Both batters continued in the second session after the rain delay, bringing up their half-centuries and keeping the Sri Lankan spinners at bay. Rahul, however, retired hurt after the tea break after struggling with cramps, bringing Shubman Gill to the crease. Padikkal continued his impressive innings and reached three figures to complete a memorable day. India had opted to bat first after Gill won the toss, with Dhruv Jurel picked ahead of Sarfaraz Khan. ...Read More

Devdutt Padikkal made the most of his chance at No. 3, scoring his maiden Test century in Galle and putting himself firmly in the conversation for the spot. His hundred came in front of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was at the venue to watch the proceedings. Padikkal and KL Rahul had earlier steadied India after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out, taking the visitors to 101 at lunch. Rahul was unbeaten on 32 and Padikkal on 35 at the break. Both batters continued in the second session after the rain delay, bringing up their half-centuries and keeping the Sri Lankan spinners at bay. Rahul, however, retired hurt after the tea break after struggling with cramps, bringing Shubman Gill to the crease. Padikkal continued his impressive innings and reached three figures to complete a memorable day. India had opted to bat first after Gill won the toss, with Dhruv Jurel picked ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.