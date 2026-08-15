IND vs SL Highlights 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal-Rishabh Pant partnership takes India to 288/2 at stumps on day one
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: Fantastic day for Team India as they finish day one on 288/2 at Galle. Centurion Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant were at the crease and were looking very good.
- 6:01 PM IST, Aug 15It's stumps
- 5:41 PM IST, Aug 15Pant hits a six!
- 5:23 PM IST, Aug 15Play resumes
- 5:04 PM IST, Aug 15Rain comes down
- 4:54 PM IST, Aug 15Shubman falls!
- 4:50 PM IST, Aug 15Shubman Gill starts strong!
- 4:32 PM IST, Aug 15Devdutt Padikkal hits century!
- 4:21 PM IST, Aug 15200 up for India!
- 4:13 PM IST, Aug 15Rahul retired hurt!
- 3:52 PM IST, Aug 15Tea break!
- 3:47 PM IST, Aug 15KL Rahul accelerates!
- 3:33 PM IST, Aug 15Rahul hits four!
- 3:09 PM IST, Aug 1550 for KL Rahul!
- 3:08 PM IST, Aug 15100-run stand!
- 2:55 PM IST, Aug 15IND 138/1 in 40 overs
- 2:41 PM IST, Aug 15DDP hits fifty!
- 2:26 PM IST, Aug 15DDP nears fifty!
- 2:10 PM IST, Aug 15IND cautious!
- 1:52 PM IST, Aug 15Play to resume at 2!
- 1:37 PM IST, Aug 15Inspection Soon!
- 1:08 PM IST, Aug 15Weather clear!
- 12:54 PM IST, Aug 15Rain has stopped!
- 12:40 PM IST, Aug 15Start of session delayed!
- 12:19 PM IST, Aug 15It's raining in Galle!
- 12:02 PM IST, Aug 15IND 101/1 at LUNCH!
- 11:59 AM IST, Aug 15100 up for India!
- 11:54 AM IST, Aug 15Devdutt Padikkal slow down!
- 11:22 AM IST, Aug 15Rahul hits SIX!
- 11:14 AM IST, Aug 15DDP smashes SIX!
- 11:09 AM IST, Aug 15DDP hits four, 50 up for India!
- 11:00 AM IST, Aug 15Jaiswal run out!
- 10:43 AM IST, Aug 15Rahul, Jaiswal take control!
- 10:32 AM IST, Aug 15Jaiswal punishes loose balls!
- 10:21 AM IST, Aug 15KL Rahul finds boundary!
- 10:06 AM IST, Aug 15Jaiswal off the mark with four!
- 9:37 AM IST, Aug 15Sri Lanka Playing XI
- 9:37 AM IST, Aug 15India Playing XI
- 9:32 AM IST, Aug 15IND opt to bat!
- 9:22 AM IST, Aug 15Galle a hunting ground for SL!
- 9:08 AM IST, Aug 15Onus on top-order to deliver!
- 9:02 AM IST, Aug 15IND face spin test!
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Highlights: So, day one of the first Test at Galle comes to a close. India finish on 288/2 with Devdutt Padikkal (131 not out) and Rishabh Pant (27 not out) at the crease. KL Rahul also made a mark with his 77 before being retired hurt. Prabath Jayasuriya is the only Sri Lankan to get a wicket on the day. He got rid of Indian captain Shubman Gill for 16. Yashasvi Jaiswal got run out for 32 earlier. Let's catch up again tomorrow at 10 am....Read More
Devdutt Padikkal made the most of his chance at No. 3, scoring his maiden Test century in Galle and putting himself firmly in the conversation for the spot. His hundred came in front of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was at the venue to watch the proceedings.
Padikkal and KL Rahul had earlier steadied India after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out, taking the visitors to 101 at lunch. Rahul was unbeaten on 32 and Padikkal on 35 at the break. Both batters continued in the second session after the rain delay, bringing up their half-centuries and keeping the Sri Lankan spinners at bay. Rahul, however, retired hurt after the tea break after struggling with cramps, bringing Shubman Gill to the crease. Padikkal continued his impressive innings and reached three figures to complete a memorable day. India had opted to bat first after Gill won the toss, with Dhruv Jurel picked ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: It's stumps!
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: India 288/2. Padikkal 131 not out, Pant 27 not out. Extraordinary day for Team India. Let's not forget KL Rahul who played a solid innings of 77 before being retired hurt. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, with scores of 32 and 16 respectively, were the only disappointments of the day.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Pant hits a six!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Spinners are getting assistance now and then but still it's a batting-friendly wicket. Rishabh Pant steps out and launches Prabath into the stands over deep midwicket. Despite being under pressure for so many months now, Pant continues to play the way he likes to play. Which is a good thing. India 266/2 after 68 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Play resumes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: So, after a short rain break, play resumes at Galle. Rishabh Pant and centurion Devdutt Padikkal walk out to resume the innings from 239/2.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rain comes down
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: It doesn't look threatening at all. Play should resume soon. India (239/2) look good for a big score. Despite the burst, it's pretty bright over there in Galle. It's one of those innocuous showers to all intents and purposes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Shubman falls!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Shubman Gill went aerial and mistimed it completely as Lahiru Udara takes an easy catch. A rash shot from Shubman as there was no need of going aeriel here. Prabath Jayasuriya got the better of him for 16. IND 236/2 in 62.5 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Shubman Gill starts strong!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Shubman Gill has made a confident start and looks well settled at the crease. It has been a frustrating day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers, who are still searching for their first wicket, with India losing Yashasvi Jaiswal to a run-out and KL Rahul retiring hurt. IND 235/1 in 61 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal hits century!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal has brought up his maiden Test century with a superb knock at No. 3 in Galle. The left-hander has shown tremendous composure throughout his innings and has made the most of his opportunity. The Indian players and coaching staff stood up to applaud his milestone, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar also joining in the celebrations.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: 200 up for India!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Shubman Gill off the mark with a double here as 200 up for India too. Shubman needs a big knock here to put India in a dominant position. While Devdutt Padikkal is nearing his century. IND 200/1 in 54 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rahul retired hurt!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal are in the middle to resume the innings, but wait a minute, Rahul is having some trouble in his arm. He is walking back, and he is also limping. Not a good sign for India.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Tea break!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Tea break! KL Rahul accelerates in the last couple of overs before the Tea as the session completely belonged to India with 96 runs coming off it without losing any wicket. The two batters will look to complete their centuries in the next session. IND 197/1 in 53 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul accelerates!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul goes aerial in the attempt to break the shackles, but he mistimes it; however, it lands in the safe zone as the Indian opener survives here. However, later in the same over he finds a boundary. IND 192/1 in 52 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rahul hits four!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul finds a boundary once again. It was a tidy over till the last ball, where Rahul opens the face of his bat to find the gap. The pressure is on Sri Lanka now to find a way to break this stand. IND 179/1 in 49 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rahul hits four!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul continues to control the tempo of the innings as he finds a boundary with a solid drive here. The partnership keeps getting stronger here with every over. IND 171/1 in 47 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: 50 for KL Rahul!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: 50 for KL Rahul with a single here! He continues his sublime form as an opener in Test cricket. He is living up to the expectations as a senior batter in the side, holding one end. IND 149/1 in 42.2 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: 100-run stand!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal finds a boundary to complete the 100-run stand with KL Rahul. India are in cruise control now with both batters well set in the middle and Sri Lanka running out of options. IND 148/1 in 42 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: IND 138/1 in 40 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul nears half-century here as India have started to find the rhythm once again. The two batters have batted together a lot of times in domestic cricket, and now they are putting up a show at the big stage. IND 138/1 in 40 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: DDP hits fifty!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal hits a confident half-century here. A good knock here at number 3 to make a strong statement. There is a strong competition for the spot, and DDP has made a strong case for himself with this knock. IND 122/1 in 36.2 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: SL disciplined!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka have been disciplined with their bowling approach after the rain break. The two batters are taking it easy and are in no mood to play any rash shot as the run rate dropped down below 3.5 IND 121.1 in 36.1 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: DDP nears fifty!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal is close to his half-century. He has been rock solid so far, and it's a good sign for India, who are in search of a number 3 batter. IND 116/1 in 33 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: IND cautious!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Asitha Fernando is back into the attack from the other end and two runs came off it. It's a crucial juncture of the game as the players have to get set once again in the middle after the long break. IND 106/1 in 29 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Play resumes!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Play resumes and Prabath Jayasuriya bowled a tidy over here. Three runs came off the over as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal started cautiously after the rain break. IND 104/1 in 28 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Play to resume at 2!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Revised timings
2:00 to 3:50 - 2nd session
3:50 - 4:10 - Tea
4:10 - 6:00 - 3rd session
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Inspection Soon!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The super sopper is now in action as the ground staff work to get the outfield ready for play. The umpires will conduct an inspection at 1:35 PM before deciding on the resumption.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Weather clear!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The weather has finally cleared up in Galle, with the sun back out and the pitch ready for action. The covers are being taken off, and an official announcement on the resumption time is expected shortly.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rain has stopped!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The rain has stopped, and the covers are coming off now. The sky is also clear for now.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Start of session delayed!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The entire ground has been covered with sheets as the rain continues to pour in Galle. The start of the second session has been delayed, with the players still waiting for the weather to clear before play can resume.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: It's raining in Galle!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rain has arrived in Galle, and it is coming down heavily. Dark clouds continue to hover over the ground, and with the conditions worsening, play is unlikely to resume anytime soon.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: IND 101/1 at LUNCH!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: LUNCH! Devdutt Padikkal almost became a victim of a soft dismissal, but the ball didn't carry to the bowler. Dhananjaya dived, but it was still short of him in the follow-through. The session belonged to India despite an unfortunate runout. IND 101/1 in 27 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: 100 up for India!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul finds a boundary with a cut shot as India reach 100 here. 50-run stand also up between the two batters. Devdutt Padikkal has been impressive so far in the middle, while KL Rahul is playing the anchor role, being the senior guy. IND 100/1 in 26 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal slow down!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal has slowed down a bit as the spinners are getting the turn here. It's the crucial final passage for India before lunch; they can't afford to lose a wicket here. IND 90/1 in 24 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: IND 80/1 in 21 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The slow outfield is making life tougher for the batters, with a couple of boundaries being cut off just before the ropes. There is also some sharp turn on offer from the surface, giving the spinners plenty to work with. IND 80/1 in 21 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rahul hits SIX!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya got smashed for a six and this time it was KL Rahul who hit him the same way DDP did in his last over. Rahul charged down the ground to smash it for six straight down the ground. IND 69/1 in 16 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: DDP smashes SIX!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal charges down the ground and smashes Prabath Jayasuriya for a six on the first ball of the over. DDP has shown some promising signs early in the innings here. IND 61/1 in 14 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: DDP hits four, 50 up for India!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal with a boundary on the first ball of the over. Meanwhile, Keshara Nuwantha got some big turn on the fourth ball to cause some serious trouble. 7 runs came off the over and 50 up for India. IND 54/1 in 13 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jaiswal run out!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal found the boundary with a sweep off Keshara Nuwantha, but the very next delivery brought a dramatic twist. He gets an edge but survives, only to be run out moments later after a terrible mix-up with KL Rahul. Jaiswal loses his footing after the bowler gets in his way while trying to stop the ball. Rahul makes it back first, leaving Jaiswal short of his crease. A hugely unfortunate dismissal for the India opener.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Spin introduced!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Spin introduced early as Keshara Nuwantha into the attack now. Four runs came off the over as India need to keep this approach in the middle as the spinners are expected to cause some trouble. IND 38/0 in 9 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rahul, Jaiswal take control!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to find boundaries at ease here. He hit Lahiru Kumara for a four on the first ball, while KL Rahul also found a boundary on the last to put Sri Lanka under pressure. IND 34/0 in 8 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jaiswal punishes loose balls!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: A little bit of width and Yashasvi Jaiswal slashes it hard for a boundary to keep the scoreboard moving. He knew the angle of the delivery and jumped on it to cut it through the gap. A ball later, he flicked it on the mid-wicket for another boundary. IND 22/0 in 6 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: IND 13/0 in 5 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The two openers are assessing the conditions well and taking things forward. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in search of a big knock and he needs to get set here first before unleashing his fearless side. IND 13/0 in 5 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul finds boundary!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul off the mark on the 10th ball he faced. Short ball from Lahiru Kumara and Rahul pulled it into the gap for a boundary. Not the best of pull shots, but he still finds a four there. IND 10/0 in 4 overs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rahul cautious!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: A maiden from the other end as KL Rahul shows no interest in chasing deliveries outside off. He will have a key role to play in this Test, particularly against Sri Lanka’s spinners. IND 4/0 after 2 overs.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jaiswal off the mark with four!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal off the mark with a four on the third ball of the first over. On the pads and he plays it into the gap at mid-wicket for a four. Apart from that ball, it was a tidy over from Asitha Fernando. IND 4/0 in 1 over
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Action begins!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the middle to open the innings for India. Asitha Fernando has the ball in hand.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Time for national anthem!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka Playing XI
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka Playing XI - Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India Playing XI
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India Playing XI - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: IND opt to bat!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss and elects to bat first against Sri Lanka at Galle.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Galle a hunting ground for SL!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Galle has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for Sri Lanka, with the hosts winning 27 of the 49 Tests played at the venue since 1998. Much of that success has been built around their ability to exploit spin-friendly conditions. Their spinners have repeatedly troubled visiting batters at the ground, making the surface a key factor in matches here. India will know they face a demanding challenge.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Onus on top-order to deliver!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: India will be looking towards their top three for the bulk of the runs, with KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal expected to provide support around Shubman Gill, who remains the key figure in the batting order. Padikkal, in particular, has a valuable opportunity in Galle to strengthen his case for the No. 3 spot. With Sai Sudharsan expected to return once he recovers from his toe injury, a strong performance in this series could help Padikkal stay in contention even after the regular option is back.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: IND face spin test!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka still have a potent spin threat in Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis, both of whom have enjoyed plenty of success at Galle. That makes the conditions even more challenging for an Indian batting line-up that has struggled against quality spin in recent times, including against Mitchell Santner and Simon Harmer.