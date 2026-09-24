‘Did you make as much money as Sachin?’ Why Ajinkya Rahane reminds Steve Waugh of the great Tendulkar
Steve Waugh saw shades of Sachin Tendulkar in Ajinkya Rahane, who recalls copying the Master Blaster’s technique while growing up.
Move over Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. There’s a brand new name being mentioned in the same breath as Sachin Tendulkar, and he isn’t even an active player. Ajinkya Rahane had to wait for his chance in the Indian Test set-up because the No. 5 spot belonged to Tendulkar. Once the great man retired, Rahane entered India’s Test arena and, over the next seven-odd years, became an integral part of the team and the backbone of its middle order. Both hail from the same city, but despite all that Rahane achieved, the gulf between him and Tendulkar was huge. Still, there were little things about Rahane that reminded Steve Waugh, one of the finest captains world cricket has seen, of the Master Blaster.
“I have a question for you. When I saw you, I thought this is a player that most looks like Tendulkar. Did you model your game around Sachin? Because you had that small backlift… very straight and compact. Well-balanced, composed. Was he your role model?” Waugh asked Rahane on the former India cricketer’s podcast.
‘That beautiful straight drive’
Rahane retired from international cricket in July this year, and while he will go down as an integral chapter of Indian cricket, particularly during the glory years when Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara and others formed the star-studded batting line-up, his tally of a little over 5,000 runs from 85 Tests doesn’t quite do justice to what he was capable of. Still, like many before him, Rahane too saw Tendulkar as the gold standard of batting.
“While growing up? Yes, probably everyone’s role model was Sachin Tendulkar at that point in time. Growing up in Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium, watching Sachin bat… playing with my mates in my backyard, I always used to copy Sachin Tendulkar. His backlift, keeping my hands as close as possible and trying to play the straight drive like Sachin, that beautiful straight drive. Everyone enjoyed it. Watching him bat, then got an opportunity to play with him with First-Class team, then in international as well. So he was the role model.”
Waugh: Did you make as much money as Sachin?
Rahane: I’ll probably make it now.
Rahane the better captain, though
The one area where Rahane arguably has the edge over Tendulkar is his record as India’s Test captain. Tendulkar was the greatest batter of his generation, but couldn’t quite crack the captaincy code, leading India in 25 Tests and winning just four. Rahane, meanwhile, never became India’s full-time captain, but as Kohli’s stand-in, he did remarkably well. With four wins and no defeats in six Tests, Rahane finished with a win percentage of 66.6, with his finest achievement undoubtedly being India’s historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia. In the second Test, Rahane scored a Boxing Day century while leading from the front, helping revive India’s fortunes after the infamous 36 all out in Adelaide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More