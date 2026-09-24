Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Ishwar Thakur in ICU, ‘unresponsive’ with kidney infection, family seeks urgent financial help

On Wednesday, Ishwar’s sister, Jayshree, took to his Instagram Stories to share an update about his health and request financial help. The statement read, “A Humble Appeal for Help. I am Jayshree, the sister of Ishwar Thakur. My brother’s health is currently in a very serious condition, and I am making a humble appeal to you for help. What happened? My brother has developed a severe kidney infection. An infection caused by a wound on his leg has spread throughout his body.”

Television actor Ishwar Thakur , known for his roles in shows such as F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 , has been hospitalised in Thane, Maharashtra, due to a kidney ailment. His family has now appealed for financial assistance through crowdfunding to help cover the cost of his treatment.

She revealed that, considering Ishwar’s critical condition, doctors admitted him to the ICU immediately. She further sought financial assistance and wrote, “We have spent all our savings on his treatment so far, to the best of our ability. However, we are now in urgent need of financial assistance to cover the costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical expenses. It has become extremely difficult for us to bear these mounting expenses on our own. I humbly request you to please support us financially, if possible. Even a small contribution from you would mean a great deal to us during this difficult time. Please try to help us at the earliest, to the extent possible.”

She said that her brother’s treatment is currently being carried out under the supervision of their family doctor, who is fully aware of his medical condition. She added that the family wishes to continue his treatment under the doctor’s care.

In an interview with HT City, Jayshree said, “It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the COVID lockdown. He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal, and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two to three days ago, his condition deteriorated, and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since."

About Ishwar Thakur Ishwar is an Indian television actor known primarily for his supporting and comic roles in popular Hindi TV shows. He has been associated with comedy serials such as F.I.R., Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain. In F.I.R., he was known for playing Golu, while he appeared as Anurag in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

Ishwar has faced health and financial difficulties for several years. In 2023, he spoke about battling kidney-related health problems and financial strain while also supporting his family. He revealed that his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! co-stars had helped him financially at the time.