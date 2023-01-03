Ishwar Thakur: I want work, I am asking people, I want to come out of this health condition

Ishwar Thakur is going through a very tough time currently. His health is not good, he has a mother and a mentally-challenged brother to look after, and that has led to a lot of stress. He tells us it all started in 2020.

“My kidney stone problem started just before the first lockdown. But my co-stars from shows like FIR, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! helped me. Jitna apne hisaab se sabka thoda-thoda ho paaya. I have to look after my mother and my brother, who we shifted to an ashram from a mental hospital recently. We don’t have much income. Badi takleef mein hoon,” tells us the 48-year-old, who has played supporting roles in shows such as FIR, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.

He has been reaching out to different makers and actors to give him work as well, without any hesitation. “Hamari field mein aisa hi hota hai. Meri ichha hai main iss takleef se baahar aaun, aur public ko dikhaun meri acting. I want to do a new show, I want to fight. Jitna bhi takleef ho, main kaam karna chahta hoon,” Thakur makes it clear that he wants work, and come out from under the financial burden.

The makers of his shows have assured him, the actor says, that they will cast him whenever they mount a new show. But how did he make ends meet after the lockdown was over? He says, “Mere kayin dost hain school ke jinhone help ki meri. Aise hi ghar chalta raha. I am taking my mother to my sister as we speak. She and my brother-in-law are supporting me. I don’t have enough money, so I have to use old newspapers for my urine problem. I have diabetes and thyroid as well, and the doctors have to operate twice. They asked me to be on insulin, but yeh kya umar hai meri insulin ki? Agar voh shuru karunga toh acting kaise karunga? Isiliye uske peeche nahi padha hoon.”