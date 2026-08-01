Salman Khan celebrates ‘bada bhai’ Sanjay Dutt with a tight hug, has an emotional reunion

In the pictures, Salman and Sanjay gave each other a tight hug. Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba (Baba forever. A baba is always a baba. Sanju Baba belongs to all of us, and now he is a father to his own children too. My elder brother Sanjay Dutt. May Allah, Bhagwan and Jesus always keep this man happy. I love you, Baba)." In the pictures, Salman was seen in a T-shirt and jeans, with a cap covering his new hairdo.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been friends for decades. On July 29, Sanjay celebrated his 67th birthday. Now Salman has shared a pair of pictures on his social media where he celebrated his longtime friend and their bond in a heartfelt post.

Sanjay on his bond with Salman Sanjay and Salman have worked together in several films like Dus, Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and more. At a pre-release event for Sikandar, Salman had even announced a film with Sanjay, revealing it would be an action film. Further details are still awaited. Last year in July, Sanjay was in a chat with Curly Tales when he had opened up about his fondness for Salman. Sanjay said, “I think it’s from the time of Saajan. Salman is a lovely person, he’s like a younger brother to me. I can’t detach from him—he is my brother.”

On the small screen, they hosted the fifth season of Bigg Boss together. Salman and Sanjay were also seen together in 2012 in a special song titled, Po Po, in Son Of Sardaar, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. They were recently seen in special appearances in the Saudi action film 7 Dogs.

Meanwhile, Salman recently grabbed headlines for his comments on the student protests and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. Speaking about the student protest, he admitted that he is glad to know that the kids of the country have come together for a better educational system. He also appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to end his hunger strike at the CJP protest. His message, “Sonam, it’s done bro. Don’t extend this,” sparked a meme fest on social media.