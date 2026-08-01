Pakistan avalanche LIVE: 4 dead on Broad Peak; search on to find Nirmal Purja, other missing climbers

Search is on to rescue other missing climbers, including renowned mountaineer Purja who was leading the group.

The three deceased have been identified as Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, Omani climber Nathira Ahmed and American climber Mallory Geis, according to the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government.

What we know about the missing climbers' group

The team of climbers, led by Nepal-born Nirmal Purja, that went missing in northern Pakistan included members from across the world. It comprised five Nepali climbers in addition to the Omani and American climbers, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, a Chinese climber identified only as Wang and one other foreign climber, the Alpine Club told AP.

China said it was trying to verify whether any of its nationals were among the 10 climbers missing.

What officials said on missing climbers

The regional Gilgit-Baltistan government identified the three recovered bodies as Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, Omani climber Nathira Ahmed and American climber Mallory Geis. It said the bodies had been transported to a hospital.

The announcement came hours after officials said search teams had located the remains of four climbers. They did not immediately identify the fourth body that was spotted. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Bad weather continued to hinder the rescue effort Friday, Gilgit-Baltistan region Chief Minister Amjad Hussain said in a statement.

The climbers lost contact with their base camp after an avalanche struck Broad Peak while they were attempting to scale the mountain, said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

“The team has been out of communication since Thursday,” said Haidri, adding that army helicopters were part of the search-and-rescue operation.

The search for the missing climbers continued until Friday evening and would resume Saturday, authorities said.

Where is Broad Peak locate, and why is it prone to accidents?

At 8,047 meters (26,401 feet), Broad Peak is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and lies in Pakistan’s Karakoram range, home to five of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. It is among the major attractions for climbers from around the world.

However, climate change has made the expeditions more risky, making northern Pakistan more susceptible to avalanches.