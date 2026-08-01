Truck doors swing open, migrants jump out near Ceuta border in dramatic video
The Spanish officials have said that roughly 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday and Friday.
A severe border crisis erupted in Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, after thousands of migrants entered from Morocco. The sudden influx has also resulted in a political crisis in Madrid and other European capitals.
Several purported clips circulating on social media show Moroccan migrants crossing into Ceuta. In one of the videos, Morocco’s Royal Gendarmerie allegedly looked on as trucks unloaded groups of men near the Spanish border.
The video shows a truck moving along a road before its rear doors suddenly open. One by one, several people jump out of the moving vehicle, with some stumbling and falling over each other as they land on the roadside.
Another alleged video on social media showed a man filming himself with a selfie stick as he swam toward the Spanish enclave.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.
Ceuta migration: What we know so far
- Why is it happening?
According to a news agency AFP report, a Spanish journalist specialised in migration in North Africa, Ignacio Cembrero, pointed to a judicial decision as a possible catalyst.
"Without a doubt, the July 8 ruling... has played a role. But that doesn't explain the level of mobilisation," Cembrero said.
Spain's Supreme Court ruling on July 8 that migrants arriving by sea should not be returned as quickly as others could be one potential reason for the timing of the influx, the report stated.
Also Read | A ruling, a rumour, a rush: What happened before thousands crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave from Morocco
Some have also suggested the Spanish government's relatively open migration policy could have also played a part in the scenes that have unfolded.
- How many people arrived?
The Spanish officials have said that roughly 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday and Friday, news agency AP reported. Furthermore, at least 57 migrants died attempting to cross, either from drowning or stampedes during the crossings.
At the same time, as per AFP, the Spanish interior ministry noted that over 48,000 of the people who had arrived illegally had returned to Morocco.
- What was the international reaction?
Italy on Friday announced that it was temporarily suspending Schengen rules allowing border-free travel with Spain.
Also Read | What to know about Ceuta, Spain's immigration policy as latest videos show massive migrant influx from Morocco
What the people are saying
- Social media influence:
According to news agency Reuters, 16-year-old Moroccan Ayoub El Abyad made a several-hour-long journey to the border after watching Instagram videos of migrants crossing into Ceuta.
"Migration is about improving our lives. We agreed we would try the idea of crossing and trust in Allah," El Abyad said.
"I came here to seek a better future," Dounia Kherradi, a waitress from Lqliaa, said.
"My salary is not enough to take care of my parents, and I have a daughter... may God help us," Kherradi added.
According to the news agency, official data showed that a quarter of Moroccans aged between 15 and 24 are not in education, employment or training.
Mauricio Valiente, director of Spanish refugee charity CEAR, noted that calm seasonal sea conditions made swimming a viable option for migrants.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More