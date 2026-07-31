Ceuta migrant crisis latest update: Death toll rises to 57 as thousands return to Morocco

The death toll from the unprecedented migrant rush into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta has risen to 57, with authorities recovering the bodies on the Spanish side of the border as the government said it had largely reversed the mass crossings that saw tens of thousands of people enter the territory. Moroccan security forces clash with migrants attempting to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta near the town of Fnideq, on the Morocco-Spain border, on July 31. (AFP)

Spain's government representative in Ceuta said 57 bodies had been recovered on the Spanish side of the border, Reuters reported. There could be additional casualties on the Moroccan side.

Officials said some migrants drowned while others were crushed as they attempted to climb the breakwater supporting the border fence.

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Migrants returning from Ceuta, says Spain Spain said most of the more than 50,000 people who crossed into Ceuta by land and sea had already returned voluntarily. The Spanish Interior Ministry estimated that around 37,500 migrants had gone back after crossing since Thursday morning, while Ceuta regional government chief Juan Jesus Vivas said as many as 60,000 people had entered the enclave over the past couple of days.

Moroccan riot police using batons, tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds attempting to reach Ceuta, the report added. Burnt-out vehicles, including a bus and seven cars, were seen following clashes near the frontier. On the Spanish side, military vehicles were deployed along sections of the border as migrants gathered on nearby hills in Morocco.