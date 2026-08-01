Itch.io down update: When will services resume; how to fix ‘cloudflare errorscreen, host error, code 521’
Itch.io is down for thousands of users on July 31, as per Downdetector.
Itch.io appeared to be down for users on July 31, Friday night. The platform allows independent creators to host, sell, and download indie video games, tabletop role-playing games, game assets, comics, and music.
At the time of writing, Downdetector logged nearly a thousand complaints from people using the platform. One wrote “cloudflare errorscreen, host error, code 521. i had plans!!!! sigh!!!!,” sharing the errors they were getting.
As per Downdetector, which tracks site outages online, Itch.io gamers have been facing issues since 8:16pm ET.
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Many took to X to complain about the Itch.io outage as well. Itch.io is yet to comment on the outage. Currently, a time for when services will resume is not known either. Even going to the Status Page of Itch.io shows a error code 521, HT.com could verify.
Itch.io down: Reactions pour in
Several people were quick to complain as Itch.io services were down. “Anyone have any clue how long it'll take to go back up? I need to know if I should abandon my plans and just go to sleep lol,” one asked. However, there's no estimated timeline given for when services might be back up.
Another added “I WAS GOING TO PLAY MARIO VS LUIGI WITH MY FRIENDS AND THIS HAPPENED I HATE EVERYTHING.” Yet another said “Was playing Crow 64 when it went down, it was creepy as hell.”
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On X too, similar complaints were heard. “I'm uploading and then http://Itch.io goes down, is that a sign?,” one asked. Another questioned “WHY DID http://ITCH.IO GO DOWN AS SOON AS I PUBLISHED MY GAME WHAT THE HECK.”
Yet another said “Of course http://itch.io is freaking down right at the indisputable most important moment in its history (people buying my program)”.
The outage appeared to be global as people from across the world spoke of Itch.io being down.
Itch.io down: How to fix ‘cloudflare error, host error, code 521’
Itch.io screens are throwing up Cloudflare Error 521. This means the origin web server is refusing connection requests from Cloudflare. It can be fixed by ensuring the web server software is running, allow the listing of Cloudflare's IP ranges in the firewall, and verifying correct SSL/TLS settings.
However, given that several users are facing these issues, a user-end fix is not likely to work for Itch.io.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More