Itch.io down update: When will services resume; how to fix ‘cloudflare errorscreen, host error, code 521’

Itch.io appeared to be down for users on July 31, Friday night. The platform allows independent creators to host, sell, and download indie video games, tabletop role-playing games, game assets, comics, and music. Itch.io was reportedly down for users on Friday night. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

At the time of writing, Downdetector logged nearly a thousand complaints from people using the platform. One wrote “cloudflare errorscreen, host error, code 521. i had plans!!!! sigh!!!!,” sharing the errors they were getting.

As per Downdetector, which tracks site outages online, Itch.io gamers have been facing issues since 8:16pm ET.

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Many took to X to complain about the Itch.io outage as well. Itch.io is yet to comment on the outage. Currently, a time for when services will resume is not known either. Even going to the Status Page of Itch.io shows a error code 521, HT.com could verify.

Itch.io down: Reactions pour in Several people were quick to complain as Itch.io services were down. “Anyone have any clue how long it'll take to go back up? I need to know if I should abandon my plans and just go to sleep lol,” one asked. However, there's no estimated timeline given for when services might be back up.

Another added “I WAS GOING TO PLAY MARIO VS LUIGI WITH MY FRIENDS AND THIS HAPPENED I HATE EVERYTHING.” Yet another said “Was playing Crow 64 when it went down, it was creepy as hell.”

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On X too, similar complaints were heard. “I'm uploading and then http://Itch.io goes down, is that a sign?,” one asked. Another questioned “WHY DID http://ITCH.IO GO DOWN AS SOON AS I PUBLISHED MY GAME WHAT THE HECK.”

Yet another said “Of course http://itch.io is freaking down right at the indisputable most important moment in its history (people buying my program)”.

The outage appeared to be global as people from across the world spoke of Itch.io being down.