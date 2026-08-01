Skyline fire update: Oakland Hills area in California sees smoke; first details as scary visuals emerge

According to the Oakland Fire Department (CA), there are several burning trees in the 10,000 block of Skyline Boulevard, close to Joaquin Miller Road. Firefighters rushed to the Oakland Hills on Friday after a vegetation fire broke out near Skyline Boulevard and Joaquin Miller Road. (Representative) (Unsplash)

The department initially confirmed that multiple trees were burning and said a public information officer was heading to the incident. Officials said additional updates would follow as crews assessed the fire.

A second alarm was requested by the incident commander. Officials said more than 50 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze.

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Firefighters launch aggressive response The Oakland Fire Department initially reported that crews were responding to a vegetation fire involving multiple trees burning near Skyline Boulevard.

As conditions developed, the incident commander requested a second alarm, significantly increasing firefighting resources. According to the department, more than 50 firefighters responded to the incident, supported by helicopters that completed three water drops over the burning vegetation.

Officials later reported that forward progress had been stopped, meaning firefighters had prevented the blaze from advancing into additional vegetation. Crews continued extinguishing remaining flames and searching for hot spots to prevent flare-ups.

No injuries, damaged structures or evacuation orders had been announced at the time of writing. Fire officials also had not released the size of the fire or a possible cause.

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