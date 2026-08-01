Who is Sarah Mallory Geis? Texas climber among four killed in Broad Peak avalanche as search on for Nirmal Purja

Sarah Mallory Geis, a mountaineer from San Antonio, Texas, has been identified as one of four climbers killed after an avalanche struck an international expedition on Pakistan's Broad Peak. Pakistani authorities confirmed the deaths on Friday as rescue teams continued searching for seven other missing mountaineers. Sarah Mallory Geis, 39, was an experienced climber from San Antonio, Texas. She stated on social media that she was closing her Pilates business to devote herself to mountaineering before starting the Broad Peak adventure. (Instagram | Sarah Mallory Geis)

Officials in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region said the avalanche occurred on Thursday evening while the 10-member expedition was ascending Broad Peak at an altitude of about 6,660 meters.

Contact with the team had been lost earlier that day after a routine communication with the tour operator.

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Who was Sarah Mallory Geis? Sarah Mallory Geis, 39, was an experienced climber from San Antonio, Texas. She stated on social media that she was closing her Pilates business to devote herself to mountaineering before starting the Broad Peak adventure.

In an Instagram post shared in February, Geis wrote that she had decided to pursue a new path after feeling pushed toward "the scary thing of starting over."

"Taking a giant leap of faith into the unknown to see where life goes," she wrote. "I have a sneaking suspicion there will be lots of helmets, harnesses, and crampons involved."