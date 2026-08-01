Who is Sarah Mallory Geis? Texas climber among four killed in Broad Peak avalanche as search on for Nirmal Purja
Sarah Mallory Geis, a 39-year-old mountaineer from Texas, was among four climbers killed in an avalanche struck an international expedition on Broad Peak.
Sarah Mallory Geis, a mountaineer from San Antonio, Texas, has been identified as one of four climbers killed after an avalanche struck an international expedition on Pakistan's Broad Peak. Pakistani authorities confirmed the deaths on Friday as rescue teams continued searching for seven other missing mountaineers.
Officials in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region said the avalanche occurred on Thursday evening while the 10-member expedition was ascending Broad Peak at an altitude of about 6,660 meters.
Contact with the team had been lost earlier that day after a routine communication with the tour operator.
Also read: Bill McGinley missing: What happened to Lafayette cyclist? Latest update as Boulder County Coroner takes over case
Who was Sarah Mallory Geis?
Sarah Mallory Geis, 39, was an experienced climber from San Antonio, Texas. She stated on social media that she was closing her Pilates business to devote herself to mountaineering before starting the Broad Peak adventure.
In an Instagram post shared in February, Geis wrote that she had decided to pursue a new path after feeling pushed toward "the scary thing of starting over."
"Taking a giant leap of faith into the unknown to see where life goes," she wrote. "I have a sneaking suspicion there will be lots of helmets, harnesses, and crampons involved."
A Pakistani adventure company, Moving Mountains, which organized the expedition, announced a month earlier that Geis would join its Broad Peak climbing team. The climb marked her first attempt on the world's 12th-highest mountain, People Magazine reported.
Broad Peak, located in Pakistan's Karakoram range, stands at 8,051 meters. It is regarded as one of the world's most technically demanding 8,000-meter peaks. Since its first successful ascent in 1957, dozens of climbers have died attempting to reach its summit.
Also read: Who is Leopold Aschenbrenner? Net worth, family in focus as AI hedge fund, Situational Awareness, faces setback
Three more bodies discovered; rescue efforts on
According to the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities, rescue operations began Friday morning after reports of the avalanche reached authorities on Thursday night.
Rescue teams recovered three other bodies during an uphill search from base camp.
Authorities identified two victims as Pur Bahadur Gurung (Nepal) and Nadhira Alharthy (Oman). The identity of the fourth recovered climber has not yet been released.
Alharthy was widely recognized as the first Omani woman to summit Mount Everest. She achieved the milestone in 2019, according to The New York Times.
Officials said seven climbers remain missing, including Nirmal Purja, the British-Nepalese mountaineer who gained international recognition through Netflix's documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible and his record-breaking Himalayan ascents.
The rescue operation remains ongoing as authorities work to account for the remaining climbers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More