Nolan Wells case update: Ex-FBI agent explains ‘redness’ on back of head as autopsy leaves family seeking answers

Nolan Wells' family has been left seeking answers about the dead Mississippi teen even as the state autopsy was completed. Wells, 18, had gone missing while out with friends on Horn Island, on July 4, and his body was found on July 6. Nolan Wells was reported missing on July 4 and his body was found on July 6. (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

While authorities did not find foul play in their initial assessment, the family launched their own investigation and ordered a private autopsy as well. The results of the same were shared by Wells' family attorney Ben Crump.

Among the findings of the autopsy, one aspect stood out. There was a ‘redness’ at the back of Wells' head. At the time, Dr. Roger Mitchell, who conducted the autopsy had said there was a red discoloration on the tissue at the back of Wells' head by the occipital bone.

Also Read | Nolan Wells update: Friends launch GiveSendGo campaign to fight 'lies' and defamation lawsuits; 'This must stop'

“It is important to reiterate that this finding could not have been observed in the first autopsy because the posterior head and neck dissections were not performed,” he noted.

Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has explained the reason behind the ‘redness’.