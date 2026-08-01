Nolan Wells update: Mother Christine Wonsley makes big promise after state autopsy completed; ‘Will always fight…’

Nolan Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, made a big promise on Facebook amid reports of the state autopsy being completed. Nolan Wells' mother Christine Wonsley made a promise as the state autopsy was completed. (Facebook/Christine Wonsley)

The state medical examiner reportedly finished Wells' autopsy on July 7 at 8:30am. Notably, the findings of the autopsy will first go the grand jury before being made public.

Notably, Wells' family has sought transparency and publicly criticized the investigation as questions surrounding the circumstances of his death remain. The family has expressed fears that Wells' death will be written off as an accidental drowning and to that end, they've started an independent investigation and an independent autopsy.

Wells, 18, was a football player from Mississippi who was out on the Fourth of July with his three friends. He was reported missing on the same day when they were in Horn Island, and his body was found two days later on July 6. Given that Wells was a Black teen out with his white friends, race became a talking point in the case though initial findings did not point to foul play.

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Now, with the state autopsy results out, Wells' mother has vowed to keep fighting for the truth in her son's case.

What Nolan Wells' mother said Wells' mother put out a Facebook video where lyrics of a song appeared and a road flashed by. “I thank you for it all, the good, bad, ugly, great, and small,” the singer could be heard crooning.

The overlay text on the video read “Just trying to make it through life minute by minute,” and added “We will continue to fight for you and the truth.” The message was followed by a blue colored heart emoticon and a dove sign.