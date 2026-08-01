Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI gives 5 reasons why ransom notes might be ‘AI-generated’; ‘the kidnappers were smart…’

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken the night before.

A former FBI agent shared five reasons why she believed the ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie 's case might be ‘AI generated’. Ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared her observations after the Pima County Sheriff's Department released the full contents of the letters sent to TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie , and to the family, after the 84-year-old was kidnapped.

“I have always said and continue to believe this is AI generated,” she added in an X post.

Former FBI agent Coffindaffer hinted that the kidnapper or kidnappers were smart to use AI to write the letters.

The former FBI agent has now claimed that the letters are AI-generated, adding a fresh twist to the case.

Coffindaffer also listed five reasons why she thought the letters were AI-generated. The law enforcement expert flagged the ‘formal phrasing’, ‘odd grammar’, lack of ‘spelling errors’, ‘pattern driven’ writing, and the use of USD instead of the '$' sign. “USD? No one says that!,” Coffindaffer noted.

Also Read | Is Nancy Guthrie alive? What disturbing ransom notes claim about Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom | Full transcript

“It is in of the best interest of eveyone,” the former FBI agent flagged this phrase as well, saying it sounded AI-generated.

Notably, the letters were deemed to be fake by the FBI as per a Reuters report. Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a statement on the Guthrie case while making the letters public.