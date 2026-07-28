Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence after Savannah's emotional plea; 'I'm still positive'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says the search for Nancy Guthrie is still active after Savannah Guthrie shared a new emotional plea nearly six months after her mother's disappearance. Sheriff Chris Nanos says Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains an active investigation. (REUTERS)

Sheriff says case is still active Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona in the early hours of February 1. As per the FBI, the case continues to be treated as a kidnapping for ransom.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation, spoke to NBC affiliate KVOA News 4 Tucson on July 27 after Savannah's video came out. He made clear the case has not gone cold. “We still have DNA that's not just one lab or two labs,” Nanos said, according to KVOA.

“These are labs all across the country that are talking to one another about how best to look at what they have in front of them for DNA evidence. And, so I'm still positive we will resolve this case.”

He also urged people with information to speak up. “We're working this as hard as we can,” Nanos said.

“There's no lead too small. We, like Savannah today, we encourage you, if you know something, saw something, please let us know," he added.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie issues emotional new plea to her mother's kidnappers: 'Do the right thing'

Savannah's plea “It has been months since our mom was taken from us,” Guthrie said. “Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts," she said.

She added, “So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing."

“Please make the right choice,” she added.

This is not the first time Savannah has spoken out. On June 23, she made an earlier plea on TODAY, following a report on a second note sent to media outlets about her mother's case. "This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least, to be sitting here," Savannah had said. “I don't have any comment on this story, and I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here.”

Also Read: Why do some suspect Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped by daughter, Annie? Ex-FBI agent lists top 5 reasons

She continued, “And so since I am, I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward. Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace.”

Investigation is still underway and so far no arrests had been made. Savannah and her family are also offering a $1 million reward for her mother's safe return.