Who is Jon Ossoff's wife? 5 things to know about Dr. Alisha Kramer
Alisha Kramer and Jon Ossoff reportedly met while attending The Paideia School in Atlanta.
Senator Jon Ossoff has returned to the national spotlight following his remarks on President Donald Trump's close aide, Natalie Harp. The attention has prompted a fresh interest in his personal life and the Georgia Democrat's wife Dr. Alisha Kramer.
Alisha Kramer is an obstetrician-gynecologist and medical educator who has built a career independent of politics.
Although Kramer occasionally appears alongside Ossoff at public events, she has largely stayed out of the political spotlight. Her work focusses on women's healthcare and academic medicine.
Also read: Trump, White House blast reporter Kristen Holmes over Jon Ossoff question; CNN condemns ‘personal attacks’
Five things to know about Jon Ossoff's wife
1. Alisha Kramer is an OB-GYN and assistant professor. Dr. Alisha Kramer is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. She practices at Emory Women's Center at Decatur and serves as an assistant professor at the Emory University School of Medicine.
Her work combines patient care with teaching medical students and resident physicians. She specializes in obstetrics, gynecology, reproductive health and women's preventive care.
2. Kramer holds extensive academic background. She has earned a bachelor's degree in the Biology of Global Health from Georgetown University in 2012.
She then went on to complete a master's degree in Global Health Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Her education completed with her earning a medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 2019. She completed her OB-GYN residency at Emory in 2023.
3. She and Jon Ossoff have been together since their teenage years. Kramer and Ossoff reportedly met while attending The Paideia School in Atlanta. Their relationship began during their teenage years and continued through college, graduate school and their respective careers.
The duo graduated from Georgetown University together where Kramer focused on health, while Ossoff pursued politics and media.
Ossoff proposed in 2017, and the couple married in 2018. Their relationship predates Ossoff's election to the US Senate. Kramer was still finishing his her medical training when Ossoff was elected to the Senate. She reportedly worked hospital shifts during the campaign.
Despite Ossoff's swift political rise, his and Kramer's relationship has remained largely private.
Also read: Who is Natalie Harp? Trump's 'human printer' aide in the spotlight after Jon Ossoff's remarks
4. Kramer and Ossof share wo daughters together. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Eva Beth Ossoff, in December 2021. Their second daughter, Lila Rose Ossoff, was born in 2025.
The couple has however, kept their children away from media attention. Now, Kramer, Ossoff, Eva, and Lila reside in Atlanta.
5. Kramer's estimated net worth. Kramer's personal wealth has not been made public. Her independent net worth is not precisely stated in any trustworthy financial document.
According to The News Spot, her estimated net worth stands close to $1 million. A more expansive range might be $500,000 to $1.5 million.
This assessment takes into account her work as a doctor, medical educator, university professor, and seasoned healthcare practitioner, News Spot reported.
However, HT.com could not independently verify this estimation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More