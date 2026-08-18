Who is Jon Ossoff's wife? 5 things to know about Dr. Alisha Kramer

Senator Jon Ossoff has returned to the national spotlight following his remarks on President Donald Trump's close aide, Natalie Harp. The attention has prompted a fresh interest in his personal life and the Georgia Democrat's wife Dr. Alisha Kramer. Alisha Kramer is an obstetrician-gynecologist and medical educator who has built a career independent of politics. (Jon Ossoff | X)

Alisha Kramer is an obstetrician-gynecologist and medical educator who has built a career independent of politics.

Although Kramer occasionally appears alongside Ossoff at public events, she has largely stayed out of the political spotlight. Her work focusses on women's healthcare and academic medicine.

Also read: Trump, White House blast reporter Kristen Holmes over Jon Ossoff question; CNN condemns ‘personal attacks’

Five things to know about Jon Ossoff's wife 1. Alisha Kramer is an OB-GYN and assistant professor. Dr. Alisha Kramer is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. She practices at Emory Women's Center at Decatur and serves as an assistant professor at the Emory University School of Medicine.

Her work combines patient care with teaching medical students and resident physicians. She specializes in obstetrics, gynecology, reproductive health and women's preventive care.

2. Kramer holds extensive academic background. She has earned a bachelor's degree in the Biology of Global Health from Georgetown University in 2012.

She then went on to complete a master's degree in Global Health Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Her education completed with her earning a medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 2019. She completed her OB-GYN residency at Emory in 2023.

3. She and Jon Ossoff have been together since their teenage years. Kramer and Ossoff reportedly met while attending The Paideia School in Atlanta. Their relationship began during their teenage years and continued through college, graduate school and their respective careers.

The duo graduated from Georgetown University together where Kramer focused on health, while Ossoff pursued politics and media.

Ossoff proposed in 2017, and the couple married in 2018. Their relationship predates Ossoff's election to the US Senate. Kramer was still finishing his her medical training when Ossoff was elected to the Senate. She reportedly worked hospital shifts during the campaign.

Despite Ossoff's swift political rise, his and Kramer's relationship has remained largely private.

Also read: Who is Natalie Harp? Trump's 'human printer' aide in the spotlight after Jon Ossoff's remarks

4. Kramer and Ossof share wo daughters together. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Eva Beth Ossoff, in December 2021. Their second daughter, Lila Rose Ossoff, was born in 2025.

The couple has however, kept their children away from media attention. Now, Kramer, Ossoff, Eva, and Lila reside in Atlanta.

5. Kramer's estimated net worth. Kramer's personal wealth has not been made public. Her independent net worth is not precisely stated in any trustworthy financial document.

According to The News Spot, her estimated net worth stands close to $1 million. A more expansive range might be $500,000 to $1.5 million.

This assessment takes into account her work as a doctor, medical educator, university professor, and seasoned healthcare practitioner, News Spot reported.

However, HT.com could not independently verify this estimation.