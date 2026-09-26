Wildwood flooding videos: Streets submerged, emergency declared, roads shut as nor'easter hits Jersey Shore

A nor’easter is bringing heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to the Jersey Shore, with roads closed in North Wildwood, New Jersey and other areas. Videos show flooded streets as coastal communities face worsening conditions. Evacuation has been issued in the community on September 26, 2026 in Beach Haven West, New Jersey. (Getty Images via AFP) New Jersey Gov Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency for eight counties on Friday as the powerful nor'easter moved into the region, as per abc7ny.com. The order covers Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties, where forecasters expect the storm to hit the hardest. The declaration activates the State Emergency Operations Center. It also puts the New Jersey State Police, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Transportation and county emergency management offices into coordinated response. Nor'easter Brings Severe Flooding to Jersey Shore

Deep Dive What areas in New Jersey are most affected by the current nor'easter flooding? Why is the flooding in Surf City escalating during the nor'easter? How are local authorities responding to the emergency declared due to the nor'easter?

A First Alert is in place for the Jersey Shore until Sunday as a nor'easter hits the Philadelphia region. The storm caused heavy flooding across the shore on Friday night, and coastal flooding continued into Saturday. The coastline is facing the worst of the storm, with ongoing minor to moderate coastal flooding, beach erosion, strong wind gusts, and the heaviest rain totals. Rain is expected on and off across the region throughout Saturday. There may be a break Saturday evening and night, but heavier rain could return Sunday morning. The low-pressure system is expected to move away Sunday night, with conditions slowly improving by Monday morning. Videos show North Wildwood flooding North Wildwood in Cape May County is dealing with severe flooding that has shut down roads, according to 511NJ. Flooding on NJ 147 has closed all lanes in both directions. Here are the videos: