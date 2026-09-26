Nor'easter Massachusetts tracker: What we know about alerts, power outages, flight disruption and flooding
A severe nor'easter hit Massachusetts on Saturday, causing power disruptions for 2,201 residents, mainly in coastal areas.
Over 4,000 residents experienced power disruptions on Saturday morning as a severe nor'easter swept across Massachusetts.
According to the Massachusetts Energy Management Agency's real-time outage tracking system, 4,682 customers were affected by the outages, with the majority of service interruptions concentrated in coastal areas.
Nor'easter Massachusetts tracker: Know about flight delays, cancellations
Massachusetts officials issued warnings to residents in advance of the approaching storm, noting that extensive power disruptions were possible due to wind gusts reaching 60 mph, which could snap tree limbs and compromise electrical infrastructure.
Boston Logan International Airport experienced significant flight disruptions on Saturday, with FlightAware reporting over 200 cancellations. The tracking service documented 249 canceled flights along with 18 additional delays.
Deep Dive
These substantial flight cancellations resulted from a nor'easter system that delivered intense precipitation and forceful northeastern winds across the area. The National Weather Service forecasted wind gusts of up to 50 mph in Boston and had issued a High Wind Warning for the municipality.
Additional regional airports were similarly affected by operational disruptions — Nantucket Memorial reported 24 cancellations, Martha's Vineyard reported 18 cancellations, Provincetown Municipal reported 10 cancellations, and Barnstable Municipal reported 9 cancellations.
Also Read: Nor'easter tracker: Coastal flood warnings issued - Here's what NJ, Delaware, NY and Maryland residents need to know
Nor'easter Massachusetts tracker: All on alerts and flooding
By Saturday morning, isolated power disruptions had been documented, predominantly affecting the Cape Cod region.
The NWS implemented high wind, elevated surf, and flood advisories across Massachusetts's entire coastal zone, commencing Friday evening and extending through late Sunday. The wind advisory, remaining active until 8 a.m. Sunday, encompasses Central Massachusetts as well.
Peak tidal conditions are anticipated to occur at noon on Saturday. Vulnerable coastal regions may experience inundation reaching approximately 1 foot above normal ground elevation, with powerful gusts potentially preventing floodwaters from draining promptly following the tidal peak.
Weekend tidal activity is forecast to exceed typical levels, partly attributable to a Saturday full moon that aligns with the approaching storm system. When a full moon occurs, the gravitational alignment of the Earth, sun, and moon generates elevated high tides and diminished low tides—a phenomenon referred to as spring tides, as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More