Who is Sean Sakaida? Former Moanalua High School wrestling coach faces child pornography charges
Sean Sakaida, a former Moanalua High School wrestling coach, was arrested for child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking to identify potential victims of a former girls wrestling coach at Moanalua High School.
Sean Sakaida, a 44-year-old resident of Honolulu, was apprehended and placed into custody on Thursday, September 24, 2026, as per the US Attorney's Office for the District of Hawaii. He faces charges related to the possession and receipt of child pornography.
Sean Sakaida: Ex-wrestling coach arrested for alleged predatory behavior on minors
According to allegations by FBI officials, Sakaida engaged in predatory behavior targeting minor athletes spanning from 2012 through the present year.
The Star-Advertiser disclosed that Moanalua High School suspended Sakaida from his position in the preceding autumn following accusations that he had engaged in a romantic relationship with a student athlete.
During 2012, while serving as the wrestling coach at Roosevelt High School, Sakaida faced allegations from a parent who reported that he had engaged in text communications with wrestlers at hours as late as 3 a.m. and had allegedly kissed a minor aged 13 years old.
Also Read: Jodie Turner-Smith sued: Queen & Slim star faces bombshell accusations of funding firearms, sex parties
Latest complaint against Sean Sakaida
According to the filed complaint, Sakaida engaged in frequent WhatsApp communications with a minor from 2025 to 2026. During these exchanges, he obtained multiple sexually explicit images depicting the victim.
The attorney's office has not disclosed the victim's age, gender, or whether the minor was affiliated with Sakaida's wrestling team.
If he is found guilty of the charges presented, he faces a potential sentence ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 20 years of jail, monetary penalties reaching $250,000, and a period of supervised release.
FBI wants to identify potential victims
The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is seeking to identify any individuals who may have been victimized by Sakaida. If any minors have been subjected to victimization by this accused, if your dependent have experienced victimization by him, or if you possess information pertinent to this investigation, you are respectfully requested to complete this brief form: forms.fbi.gov/victims/SakaidaVictims/view.
If you are aware of any person who may have potentially been victimized by Sakaida, please urge them to submit the form independently, FBI stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More