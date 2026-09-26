India vs Japan Asian Games, Hockey LIVE Score: Top spot in Pool A up for grabs between two unbeaten teams
India vs Japan Hockey Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh's side aims to continue winning run and seal a place in the semi-finals.
- 4 Mins agoWhat are the Pool A standings?
- 9 Mins agoDrizzling in Japan
- 11 Mins agoWhen will live action begin?
- 15 Mins agoTop spot in Pool A up for grabs!
- 22 Mins agoICYMI!!
- 29 Mins agoIndia's recent results
- 30 Mins agoRecent head-to-head record
- 32 Mins agoDilpreet Singh the standout performer
- 40 Mins agoIndia's winning run
- 52 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs Japan Hockey Live Score: India will look to continue their march towards a successful title defence when they take on hosts Japan in a key men’s hockey Pool A clash at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday. If India are able to get the better of Japan, a place in the semi-finals would be secured for Harmanpreet Singh's team. India arrived in Japan as one of the favourites for the gold medal. The defending champions have consistently combined attacking flair with defensive discipline....Read More
The midfield battle is expected to be crucial. India will aim to dominate possession and create opportunities through quick passing moves, while Japan are likely to rely on rapid transitions and counter-attacks. Penalty-corner efficiency could also prove decisive in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter. While India may start as favourites on paper, matches between Asian rivals rarely go according to predictions.
What are the Pool A standings?
The Pool A standings are as follows:
India 9 points (Goal difference +33)
Japan 9 points (+25)
South Korea 6 points (+4)
Bangladesh 6 points (-4)
Sri Lanka 0 points (-28)
Indonesia 0 points (-30)
Drizzling in Japan
The Indian men's team's arrival visuals show steady drizzle at Kakamigahara, and it is all set to add another dimension to the fixture between India and Japan.
When will live action begin?
The live action between India and Japan will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the contest. Everything to play for both teams as the winner will finish at the top of Pool A and also qualify for the semi-finals.
Top spot in Pool A up for grabs!
Both India and Japan are unbeaten so far in Pool A, and the winner of the contest between the two teams will finish at the top of the standings. It goes without saying, a lot to play for Harmanpreet and co.
ICYMI!!
Japan is the last Asian team to beat the Indian men's hockey team. It was at the 2022 Asia Cup where Japan beat a second-string Indian team 5-2. However, the recent head-to-head is heavily stacked in India's favour.
India's recent results
The Indian team had earlier outclassed Indonesia 13-1, Sri Lanka 16-1 and South Korea 8-2 in their first three matches at the Asian Games. Can the same performance be repeated against Japan? Only time will tell.
Recent head-to-head record
In the last 10 matches between India and Japan, the former has won on eight occasions while the latter came out on top only once. The remaining contest ended in a draw. The odds are stacked heavily against Japan and India start as overwhelming favourites.
Dilpreet Singh the standout performer
Dilpreet Singh is the current leading goal-scorer in the Asian Games 2026 men's hockey event with nine goals to his name. Pakistan's Sufyan Khan also has nine goals; however, the Indian would look to jump ahead in the cue against Japan.
India's winning run
India are so far unbeaten in the Asian Games in Pool A but a flawless performance is yet to come as the side have been unable to keep a clean sheet in the previous three encounters. The third and fourth quarters have witnessed a slip up in defence and India would hope to correct the mistakes against Japan.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's Pool A hockey match between India and Japan. A win here would assure Harmanpreet Singh and co's berth in the semi-finals. Stay tuned for live action.