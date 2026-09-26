AAP takes ‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign door-to-door across Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday continued its ‘Mann De Munaffe’ door-to-door campaign across Punjab, with MLAs and constituency in-charges visiting households to present the party’s account of the Bhagwant Mann government’s four-and-a-half years in office. AAP leaders conduct door-to-door outreach under the ‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign in Punjab.

The campaign, which was launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri on September 20 ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, is focused on highlighting the government’s welfare measures and public services.

On Friday, MLA Fauja Singh Sarari conducted outreach in Guru Har Sahai, MLA Advocate Rajnish Dahiya in Firozpur Rural and MLA Dinesh Chadha in Rupnagar. MLA Madan Lal Bagga led the campaign in Ludhiana North, while MLA Gurinder Singh Gary visited households in Amloh.

The outreach was also held in Shahkot, Balachaur, Amritsar East, Kharar and Dasuya, where constituency in-charge Balbir Singh Pala Jalalpuria and MLAs Santosh Kataria, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Karmbir Singh Ghuman and others interacted with residents.

Welfare schemes form focus of outreach During the campaign, AAP leaders spoke about schemes and initiatives including free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics, government education programmes and the Maavan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. The party said these measures were aimed at reducing household expenses and improving access to public services.

AAP leaders also referred to the government’s work in healthcare, education, employment and women’s welfare. The party has said that the combined annual benefit to a family from various schemes can be as much as ₹1.82 lakh. This is an AAP campaign calculation rather than an independently verified estimate.

The campaign follows the launch of AAP’s election outreach from Dhuri, where Mann presented the government’s four-and-a-half-year record to residents and positioned the campaign around the benefits the party says households have received from its policies.

Party leaders said the current outreach was intended to take the government’s report card directly to households rather than rely only on public meetings. They also discussed the availability of zero or reduced electricity bills for eligible households, access to primary healthcare through Aam Aadmi Clinics and initiatives in government schools.

Leaders interact with residents AAP said residents welcomed the leaders during the door-to-door meetings, listened to the presentation of the government’s report card and shared their experiences of different schemes.

According to the party, some residents expressed support for the work of the Mann government and said they wanted it to continue. Such statements are part of the party's account of the campaign interactions and represent the views reported by AAP.

The party said its leaders also sought to explain how welfare schemes and public services have affected household spending and access to healthcare and education.

AAP leaders said the ‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign would continue across Punjab, with workers and elected representatives visiting more households. The campaign is being conducted in the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections, with AAP using the government’s four-and-a-half-year record as a central part of its outreach.