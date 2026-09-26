Asian Games 2026 Full India Results Day 8 LIVE Updates: 4 medals won, 2 silver assured in best day in Aichi-Nagoya
Asian Games 2026 Full India Results Day 8 LIVE: Follow latest updates from India's campaign in Aichi-Nagoya
Day 8 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games turned out to be India’s best showing yet, with four medals clinched — including a gold — and two more assured.
India started the day with a historic silver in the men’s marathon, where Sawan Barwal ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a medal in the discipline. That was followed by India’s 11th medal in shooting, a silver in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions.
The gold came in women’s kabaddi, where India survived a scare against Iran to retain their title.
Deep Dive
Squash then delivered three more medals. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured mixed doubles bronze, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh stormed into their respective singles finals, ensuring at least two more silver medals.
Asian Games Day 8 LIVE Updates
Here's the full list of results for India on Day 7 at the Asian Games:
Kabaddi:
India beat Iran 37-34 in women's final, win GOLD
Athletics:
Sawan Barwal wins SILVER in men's marathon with national record time of 2:11:37.
Animesh Kujur finishes top of his men's 200m heat, into semifinal.
Tejaswin Shankar finished fifth (13.16m, 677pts) and Thowfeeq Noushad tentn (10.76m, 531 pts)in men's decathlon shot put. Tejaswin is third (2484), Thoufeeq ninth (2290) in the overall standings.
Shooting:
Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod win team SILVER in women's 50m rifle 3P
Tilottama Sen finishes fourth and Vidarsa Vinod finishes fifth in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual final
Sailing:
India in fifth after mixed dinghy opening series race 2
Squash:
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar earn BRONZE after losing their mixed doubles semifinal against Tang Ming Hong-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong.
Anahat Singh beats Satomi Watanabe of Japan 3-2 in women's singles semifinal, into final.
Boxing:
Kapil Pokhariya beats Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout, enters quarterfinal
Boxing:
Jadumani Singh loses to Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout.
Badminton:
Ayush Shetty beat Makhsut Tajibullayev of Kazakhstan in men's singles second round match.
Unnati Hooda beat Wong Ling China of Malaysia in women's singles second round match.
Lakshya Sen lost to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 in men's singles second round match.
PV Sindhu beat Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in women's singles second round match.
Archery:
Chikitha Taniparthi (705, 1st,), Jyothi Surekha Vennam (699, 13th), Prithika Pradeep (695, 20th) were second in team qualification (2099).
Dhiraj Bommadevara (698, 1st, Asian & National Record), Neeraj Chauhan (676, 20th), Yashdeep Bhoge (665, 25th) finished third in the men's team recurve qualification.
Kumkum Mohod finished 10th, Kirti 18th, and Ankita Bhakat 26th in women's recurve qualifying.
Fencing:
India lost 25-45 to South Korea in men's sabre team quarterfinal.
India lost 14-41 to Japan in women's foil team quarterfinal.
Canoe Sprint:
Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar finished second in mixed kayak double 500m semifinal, into Final A.
Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam finish eighth in mixed canoe double 500 final.
Harshwardhan Shaktawat finished fifth in men's kayak single 500m semifinal, into Final B.
Boxing:
Kapil Pokhariya beats Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout, enters quarterfinal
Jadumani Singh loses to Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout.
Table Tennis:
Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Miwa Harimoto of Japan in women's singles round 3.
Manush Shah lost 0-4 to Lin Shidong in men's singles round 3.
Esports:
Paritosh lost 0-5 to Dongshin Kang in Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal.
India lose to Japan 0-2 in Pokémon Unite in group match
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More