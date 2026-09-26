Srinagar, Properties worth over ₹7 crore, linked to drug trafficking and terror activities, have been attached under the NDPS and UA Acts in Srinagar, police said on Saturday. Properties worth over ₹7 crore frozen under NDPS, UAPA cases in Srinagar

Legal action has been taken against four immovable properties collectively valued at approximately ₹7.11 crore under the provisions of the NDPS Act and UA, a police spokesperson said.

He said the action is a part of police's sustained crackdown against drug trafficking, terror-related activities and their financial networks.

According to the spokesperson, Zakura police station attached a residential house along with land at Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at approximately ₹2.5 crores, belonging to Owais Ahmad Rather, in connection with a case under the NDPS Act.

The property, identified during investigation as having been acquired in connection with alleged illicit drug trafficking, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, he said.

The order prohibits its sale, lease, transfer, alteration or creation of any third-party interest until further orders of the competent authority, he said.

The Nowgam police station attached property worth approximately ₹2.85 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Wagoora, in a drug-related case.

The property comprises a two-storeyed concrete building, two shops and a rice mill constructed over 18 marlas of land. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after approval of the competent authority, the spokesperson said.

In another action, he said, Ahmadnagar police station attached a residential property worth approximately ₹1.30 crore at Danihama, Hazratbal, belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Mir in connection with an FIR invoking the Arms Act and provisions of the UA.

The property, comprising a single-storeyed residential house with appurtenant land measuring 6 marlas, was attached under Section 25 of the UA Act, he added.

The Shalteng police station froze a single-storeyed residential house along with 7 marlas of land at Check Mujgund in Srinagar, valued at approximately ₹46 lakh, belonging to Amir Ahmad Mir, in connection with an NDPS case.

The investigation established that the property had been acquired from proceeds of illicit drug trafficking, the spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.