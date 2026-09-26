India vs Iran Kabaddi final, Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Women eye gold first as India begin double title defence
India vs Iran Kabaddi final, Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Follow latest updates of the two Kabaddi finals.
- 7 Sec agoFirst ALL OUT in the game
- 1 Mins agoIndia lead 10-9
- 2 Mins agoIndia still leading
- 3 Mins agoOpportunity for India!
- 7 Mins agoIndia level score
- 9 Mins agoIran bounce back
- 12 Mins agoIndia lead 3-1
- 13 Mins agoFirst point to Iran
- 37 Mins agoHow Iran reached the final
- 42 Mins agoIndia men's team's road to final
India vs Iran Kabaddi final, Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Not one, but gold medals are on the line for India. The men's and women's teams will take on Iran in their respective finals today, both aiming to defend their crowns. The men's team is the eight-time champions across nine editions of kabaddi at the Asiad, while the women's team have three golds in four editions. The only time both lost out on the gold was against Iran, in 2018....Read More
First ALL OUT in the game
Bhavna Devi leading the charge and then the left cover came in. What a comeback. India 13-10
India lead 10-9
Pooja on the raid. Super tackle chance. 1 v 2 here and Pooja gets it...with some swag. India lead 10-9
India still leading
Opportunity for India, but Iran get the bonus point. It's 8-all. Nikita gets the touch and Iran down to one player.
Opportunity for India!
1 v 3 - Super Tackle opportunity again. Chance for Pooja. She goes across for the running-hand touch. Wait...NOT GIVEN. India review it. Iran player kept saying NO TOUCH.
Officials are taking a close look. Lot of deliberation going on. If the touch is successful, Iran will be down to two players. TOUCH POINT IS GIVEN!
India level score
What a defensive tackle. And it once again comes on the right corner. Saniya Marani is down. India level the score 7-7.
Iran bounce back
Super tackle opportunity for Sanju Devi...ohh that changed. Iran lead 6-5 and they have four players now. Then touch point for Iran as well.
India lead 3-1
Touch point from Pooja. Sanju Devi...in an absolute flash. She thinks she touched two players. Referee reviews it and there you go two for India.
First point to Iran
Iran starts things off in style. Touch point and the 2018 champions take 1-0 lead.
How Iran reached the final
beat Nepal, Group B: 76-23
beat Malaysia, Group B: 67-33
beat Thailand, Group B: 83-27
beat Pakistan, Group B: 51-30
beat Chinese Taipei, semifinal: 59-21
India men's team's road to final
beat Japan, Group A: 49-24
beat South Korea, Group A: 63-21
beat Bangladesh, Group A: 48-25
beat Chinese Taipei, Group A: 37-21
beat Thailand, semifinal: 66-28
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of India's two Kabaddi finals at the 2026 Asian Games. Stay tuned for more updates!