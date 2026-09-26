HT Morning News Brief September 26: India warns Pakistan at UN; Sawan Barwal wins silver at Asian Games
Here's your roundup of the top stories in politics, world affairs, sports, and entertainment to keep you informed as you start your day.
Good morning, readers. Here's your roundup of the top stories in politics, world affairs, sports, and entertainment to keep you informed as you start your day.
India warns Pakistan of consequences over cross-border terrorism at UN
India on Saturday hit out at Pakistan at the United Nations, with First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot accusing Islamabad of its long-standing policy of cross-border terrorism and warning that such actions will have consequences. Gahlot said India had demonstrated that terrorists would have “nowhere to run and nowhere to hide” and asserted New Delhi’s right to defend itself against terrorism, while accusing Pakistan of repeatedly making false claims and saying its “terrorism, deceit and duplicity” would not benefit it or the world. Click here to read more.
Sharif credits Trump for May 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire, warns over Indus waters
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (local time) credited US President Donald Trump for his “timely intervention” during the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, which followed India’s Operation Sindoor, saying the two nuclear-armed neighbours were on the brink of an “all-out war”, while warning that any attempt to stop, impede or divert Pakistan’s share of the Indus River waters would be treated as an “act of war”. New Delhi has consistently maintained that the May 2025 ceasefire was reached through direct communication between the two sides, with no role played by any third party. Click here to read more.
Former Ram Temple Trust office-bearers named prosecution witnesses in donation case
Deep Dive
Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust trustee Anil Kumar Mishra and former general secretary Champat Rai have been named as prosecution witnesses in a chargesheet filed in a case involving alleged irregularities in the handling of devotees’ donations at the Ram temple. The two are among 133 witnesses listed in the 59-page covering part of the chargesheet filed before the special judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Ayodhya, on September 23. The chargesheet also names former interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, the complainant, and former special invitee member Gopal M Nagarkatte alias Gopal Rao as prosecution witnesses. Click here to read more.
Also Read | Rai, Mishra named prosecution witnesses in Ram Temple donation theft chargesheet
Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ sees ratings disabled on BookMyShow after mixed reviews
Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani, opened in theatres on Thursday following paid premieres on Wednesday and delivered the actor’s biggest opening yet. However, the film witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Friday amid lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences. The film’s reviews and ratings have now been disabled on ticketing platform BookMyShow. Click here to read more.
Sawan Barwal wins Asian Games marathon silver, breaks national record
India’s Sawan Barwal clinched a surprise silver in the Asian Games marathon on Saturday, clocking 2:11:37 to break his own national record. The 28-year-old Armyman from Himachal Pradesh finished behind Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita (2:10:49), while China’s Peiyou Feng took bronze in 2:12:13. Barwal’s silver is India’s first Asian Games marathon medal since Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan’s bronze in the 1982 edition in New Delhi. Click here to read more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More