Unease within Keralam BJP over CMRL claims

Unease surfaced within the Kerala BJP unit on Friday, a day after party leader and vice-president Shone George released what he claimed was a diary entry of a top official of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), containing purported payments to political leaders. India News

George had put out a photograph of the purported diary entry showing payments to several leaders, including chief minister VD Satheesan, leader of opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, home minister Ramesh Chennithala and others. But one name from the same diary that he left out was ‘Muraleedharan BJP’. This drew attention to V Muraleedharan, BJP MLA from Kazhakootam and a former Union minister.

On Friday, Muraleedharan denied receiving any funds from CMRL officials and indirectly expressed his displeasure with George.

“Ask Shone George why he put out the diary entry and what his intentions are. Don’t ask me. I don’t have any responsibility for the document that he has produced,” a visibly angry Muraleedharan told reporters.

The BJP state unit also released a statement expressing its solidarity with Muraleedharan.

“The Left and Congress are hurling allegations at Muraleedharan to divert public opinion from the corruption and bribery charges in the CMRL - Exalogic case. The BJP will strongly resist all such attacks on Muraleedharan. The party stands with him,” a statement from BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekharan said.

At the same time, George called Muraleedharan “his leader” and criticised attempts by the media to portray an internal crisis within the BJP.

“If he (Muraleedharan) asks me to shut up, I would, because I am a loyal party worker. He would never file an internal complaint against me. All my leaders stand with me,” he said.