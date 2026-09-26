NIA did not press for US national VanDyke, 6 Ukrainians to stay in India; UAPA probe stays open
The NIA's probe, linked to alleged drone warfare training, remains ongoing amid political controversy questioning the decision's nuances for national security.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) did not press for US national Mathew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainians remaining in India while keeping open its Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or UAPA probe against them , and agreed to the accused travelling back to their home countries after furnishing personal undertakings, and providing residential address and contact details.
A Delhi court on Friday allowed VanDyke and the six Ukrainians to travel to their respective countries for a month on condition that they will join the investigation through video-conferencing, whenever required by the NIA. VanDyke left for Washington on Friday evening and has booked a return flight for October 21 to India.
The development has triggered a political controversy with the Congress questioning the circumstances leading to VanDyke’s release.
The federal anti-terror agency had alleged that VanDyke and the six others, for nearly three months, gave training in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology to the members of Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including the Chin National Front (CNF) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA). It had also claimed that VanDyke and others received logistical support from the members of CNF and the mission was financed through funds arranged by a commander of a Myanmar-based rebel group.
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The special public prosecutor, Rahul Tyagi, who appeared for the agency, citing “instructions” (from the agency), told the court that the UAPA probe will take time to complete. Meanwhile, necessary undertakings may be taken from the accused persons along with their residential address, phone number and emails, the NIA prosecutor said.
An NIA spokesperson did not respond to queries regarding the position it has taken and allegations by the Congress.
However, an officer familiar with the developments, who didn’t want to be named, said,“The terror conspiracy is difficult to conclusively establish without obtaining evidence from Myanmar as the alleged acts took place there. This means we don’t have a definite timeline to conclude the UAPA probe. And they have already been discharged under the immigration and Foreigners Act”.
The court also noted in its order on Thursday, seen by HT, that NIA had not argued for the accused being physically present in India in the immediate future.
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“Admittedly, investigation with respect to offences under UAPA is going on. NIA will take some time to conclude said investigation and this court cannot direct NIA to conclude said investigation, within a particular time, as per law. It is not the case of the NIA that physical presence of VanDyke and co-accused persons in near future is required to complete the investigation in this case,” the court said, while asking the accused persons to return within one month.
Earlier, NIA had filed a charge sheet against the accused on September 8 under the immigration and foreigners Act, which was compounded by the foreigners regional registration office (FRRO) for a ₹5.5 lakh fine each. The court subsequently discharged them under the immigration and Foreigners Act and granted them default bail. VanDyke was represented in court by advocates Rohit Gour and Rohit Dandriyal.
A second person familiar with the developments said that after VanDyke and the six Ukrainians were released from Tihar jail on Thursday night, relevant formalities were being completed for their return. “This includes getting them an ‘exit permit’ from the FRRO since their travel documents had expired after their arrest in March,” he said.
VanDyke was arrested at Kolkata airport under section 18 of UAPA, which relates to conspiracy, advocacy, abetment or incitement to commit a terrorist act. The six Ukrainians, Hurba Petro, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi, were arrested at Delhi and Lucknow airports the same day.
The NIA had earlier alleged that the seven had illegally entered Myanmar through Mizoram without valid travel documents and participated in a pre-scheduled training programme involving drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology for Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups targeting the Myanmar military junta.
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The Congress attacked the government on Friday, alleging that US pressure determined this outcome and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to protect India’s national security.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh hit out at VanDyke being allowed to return home. Citing US diplomatic pressure, Ramesh questioned what India got in return, how the seven got visas and were allowed to travel through India to Myanmar in the first place. “The HM must answer this,” Ramesh said on X.
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Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More