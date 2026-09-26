Pakistan does it again, Shehbaz Sharif raises Kashmir at UN

Sharif claimed the Kashmiri people had been waiting for the United Nations to fulfil its commitment to a “free and impartial plebiscite” under its auspices.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again raised the Kashmir issue while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, saying that it needs a “just and fair solution”.

“But this requires a just and fair solution to the Kashmir dispute. For eight decades, the Kashmiri people have waited for the United Nations to fulfil its solemn commitment to a free and impartial plebiscite under its auspices. Generations have endured illegal occupation, arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance, sexual violence, and collective punishment,” Sharif said.

India's reply In India's right to reply, the first secretary in New Delhi's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, accused Pakistan of pursuing a long-standing policy of cross-border terrorism and warned that such acts will have consequences.

“At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences...We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan's terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world," Gehlot said.

India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan's assertions on Kashmir made at the UNGA forum as well as on other UN platforms in the past, saying that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.