Banks advise customers to complete essential transactions ahead of 3-day strike from September 28

The strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the banking sector's half-yearly closing.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, has announced a three-day strike beginning September 28, to press for a five-day banking week and other demands.

Public sector banks and some old-generation private sector banks have issued advisories urging customers to complete essential banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience during the three-day strike from September 28 called by bank employees' unions.

How can I continue banking during the strike period?

How can I continue banking during the strike period?

Why did the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) call for a strike?

Why did the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) call for a strike?

What essential banking transactions should I complete before the bank strike on September 28?

What essential banking transactions should I complete before the bank strike on September 28?

To meet customers' banking needs before the three-day nationwide strike, the government has already instructed public sector banks to stay open on Sunday, September 27.

In its advisory to customers, SBI said that while the bank will make every effort to provide essential banking services at branches/Offices, certain services may be affected during the strike period, which may inconvenience valued customers.

"Customers are therefore requested to complete their essential banking transactions well in advance of the proposed strike dates to avoid any inconvenience. Customers are also requested to make use of ATMs/ADWMs for their cash requirements and utilise YONO, Internet/Mobile Banking, UPI and other digital channels for their banking needs, wherever possible," it said.

Another public sector lender, Bank of India, in a message to customers intimated that "due to nation-wide Bank strike on 28, 29 and 30th September 2026, we request you to use the bank's 24X7 digital channels such as Mobile Banking/ ATM/ Internet Banking/ BC Point/ UPI for your banking needs."

Besides, Regional Rural Banks are also participating in the three-day strike.

An old-generation private sector lender, Karnataka Bank, in an advisory said, "If the strike materializes, the normal functioning of the bank branches, offices, departments may be affected and the bank is taking necessary steps to ensure normal functioning."

Expected quantum of loss or damages and impact on the operations are not quantifiable, it said.

However, new generation private sector banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank would continue their normal banking operations.

Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry appealed to bank employees to refrain from strikes and resolve their remaining demands through dialogue, saying most union concerns have been substantially addressed.

Other UFBU demands include updating and improving pensions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners, and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme (OPS).