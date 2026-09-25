After Chirag, other BJP allies seek EC clarification on 'dissent' row: 'Not to satisfy Oppn, but…’

Paswan stressed on the need to assure the public and dispel their doubts regarding the objectivity of the electoral process, saying it was the poll body's “responsibility” to do so. Voicing similar concerns, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha urged the election commission to issue clarification.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief was joined by Rashtriya Lok Morcha and the Telugu Desam Party in his call for the ECI to address the matter.

After union minister Chirag Paswan, other leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have urged the Election Commission of India to issue a clarification on reports of dissent within the poll body, particularly regarding the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

What is the current dissent situation within the Election Commission of India?

What is the current dissent situation within the Election Commission of India?

“In this case, there is an independent democratic institution – the Election Commission. But if such questions are being raised on the ECI, then it is their responsibility, specifically the Chief Election Commissioner's, that they put forward their stance strongly,” Paswan told reporters, according to PTI news agency.

LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan said that being a part of the Union government, he would “not defend anyone”.

The remarks came after an investigative report from The Indian Express newspaper stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the commission’s name at least 14 times over 10 months.

The Union minister said that the Opposition's remarks “did not affect him”, but added that the clarification was required for the public. “…The CEC must answer not to satisfy the Opposition but to assure the public,” Paswan stated. He further said that it would be “wrong” if the people “stopped believing in or have doubts” about the electoral process. “It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to make sure that there is no doubt in the citizens' minds,” Paswan said.

In a similar statement, RLM founder and president Upendra Kushwaha said there was a “great deal of confusion” among the public regarding the SIR exercise. “The matter needs to be addressed. To dispel the confusion, the Election Commission should immediately issue a clarification on the correct position,” Kushwaha said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party said the SIR was being conducted “in a transparent manner”, but said the ECI was a “Constitutional institution entrusted with a crucial responsibility”.

“Therefore, whenever questions are raised by anyone, providing appropriate clarification and maintaining transparency will only help strengthen public confidence in the institution,” TDP's Lok Sabha floor leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu told The Indian Express.

Opposition's attack, EC's response Following the report, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while reiterating his earlier claims of “vote-chori”.

The Congress leader cited states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, questioning how the anti-incumbency in these states had “disappeared.” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the report raised serious questions about the Election Commission.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanded Kumar’s arrest, prosecution and called for recent elections in Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra to be annulled and held again.

The Election Commission, in its response, had refuted the report on Wednesday, saying “internal checks-and-balances are standard” practice in a multi-member constitutional body. “All actions of ECI have been in accordance with laws and instructions of the Commission,” the poll body said in a statement.

The poll body said its three members may have individual views, observations or suggestions during deliberations, but all final decisions of the poll body are taken unanimously.