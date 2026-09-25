Centre extends Manipur's ‘disturbed area’ status for six more months as violence continues

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended Manipur's ‘disturbed area’ status under the AFSPA for six more months as violence continues to rage in the northeastern state. Manipur Police personnel stand guard during a general strike. (ANI)

Manipur was first designated as a ‘disturbed area’ under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in April 2023, when the violence first erupted. The status has been extended repeatedly since then.

The fresh extension as ‘disturbed area’ will remain in effect for six months, starting from October 1, 2026, news agency PTI reported, citing gazette notification, which said the decisions followed a "further review of the law and order situation" in the three states.

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The orders cite Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, which empowers the Central government to declare specified areas as "disturbed areas."

The Centre also extended the AFSPA, which gives special powers to the Armed Forces, in specified areas of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Manipur areas excluded from ‘disturbed areas’ categorisation The excluded areas are those under the jurisdictions of Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi police stations in Imphal West District; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung police stations in Imphal East; Thoubal police station in Thoubal district; Bishnupur and Nambol police stations in Bishnupur district and Kakching police station in Kakching district.

Also read: 15-yr-old boy shot dead by unknown armed individuals in Manipur’s Tamei

Fresh violence in Manipur As violence in Manipur continues, four people were killed in an attack carried out by an armed group in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday, officials confirmed. According to police, the incident took place around 4pm at Pilong village of Manipur’s Kamjong district.

Pilong village is located in Kamjong district near Indo-Myanmar border pillar number 95.

Officials on Friday stated in a statement that, “Some unidentified armed persons suspected to be a rebel group of Myanmar base militant (KNA(B) holding sophisticated persons entered Pilong village along with the Indo-Myanmar and opened fire upon the villagers.”

“During the incident, four villagers Phami Jajo (43) of Kangpat Khullen, Ningthem Kashak (35) of Zingsui, Betterson Jajo (50) of Kangpat Khhunou and Vareshim Jajo (67) of Kangpat Khullen were killed at the spot. In connection with the incident a sou-moto case has been registered under section 329 (3) (criminal trespass, kidnapping section 137(2) murder by group of five or more on specific ground section 103 (2), criminal intimidation section 351, unlawful activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and arms Act, 1959 section 25(1)(C) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023”, the statement said.