Manipur: Four killed in armed attack; Naga body announces 24-hr shutdown

Four people were killed in an attack carried out by an armed group in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday, officials confirmed. According to police, the incident took place around 4pm at Pilong village of Manipur’s Kamjong district. The attack was carried out by armed miscreants who probably came from across the Indo-Myanmar border. (Representative file photo)

Pilong village is located in Kamjong district near Indo-Myanmar border pillar number 95.

Officials on Friday stated in a statement that, “Some unidentified armed persons suspected to be a rebel group of Myanmar base militant (KNA(B) holding sophisticated persons entered Pilong village along with the Indo-Myanmar and opened fire upon the villagers.”

“During the incident, four villagers Phami Jajo (43) of Kangpat Khullen, Ningthem Kashak (35) of Zingsui, Betterson Jajo (50) of Kangpat Khhunou and Vareshim Jajo (67) of Kangpat Khullen were killed at the spot. In connection with the incident a sou-moto case has been registered under section 329 (3) (criminal trespass, kidnapping section 137(2) murder by group of five or more on specific ground section 103 (2), criminal intimidation section 351, unlawful activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and arms Act, 1959 section 25(1)(C) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023”, the statement said.

Police said the body has been recovered and post mortem has been conducted at Kamjong district hospital.

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Police said they are trying to find out about those behind this attack but there are unverified reports indicating the involvement of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) faction.

Locals reported that the victims have been identified. However, the identity of the deceased cannot be independently ascertained by the officials.

Kamjong district is located bordering Myanmar and predominantly resided by the Tangkhul Naga community.

Tension erupted between Naga and Kuki communities since February 7 following a drunken altercation at Litan village of Manipur’s Ukhrul district. Tension escalated after May 13 twin ambushes which left four people, including three church leaders, dead. On the same day, Kuki-Zo and Naga groups captured 48 people.

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On May 15, as many as 14 captives each from the two communities were released. The remaining 14 Kuki-Zo hostages were freed unharmed on June 9. Mutilated bodies of the six Nagas were found the next day. Nagas blocked national highways, demanding justice.

The ethnic violence in Manipur first began in 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Emergency shutdown

Meanwhile, Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a Tangkhul Naga body has announced 24-hours emergency shutdown with effect from Friday 7am till 7am Saturday.

A statement issued by TNL signed by its secretary Thanreingam Muivah on Thursday stated that the decision of shutdown was directed by its president and the shutdown will be imposed within the jurisdiction of Tangkhul Naga Long to protest against the killing of four civilians namely, Phami Jajo of Kangpat Khullen, Ningthem Kashak of Zingsui, Betterson Jajo of Kangpat Khunou and Vareishim Jajo of Kangpat Khullen.

The Naga body accused Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) faction and Kuki Narco-terrorists for the attack.