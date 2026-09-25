K’taka asked to release Cauvery water to TN; CM to challenge order

Karnataka has been directed to release 4,000 cusecs of Cauvery water a day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting September 25. The state government said it will challenge the order because its reservoirs face pressure from weak inflows and declining rainfall. India News

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee made the recommendation at its meeting in Delhi on Thursday. The Cauvery Water Management Authority later accepted it and directed Karnataka to make the release.

The latest quantity is 2,000 cusecs lower than the previous direction. Karnataka had been asked to release 6,000 cusecs a day for 15 days, an order upheld by the CWMA on September 8. That direction expired on September 23.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Karnataka would appeal against the latest decision. He said inflows into reservoirs in the Cauvery catchment had stopped and rainfall had declined, leaving the state under pressure over its available water.

“I am getting information regarding the order to release Cauvery water by the CWRC. It is difficult to release water to Tamil Nadu as there is a crisis situation in the state regarding water,” Shivakumar told reporters in Chitradurga.

He said Karnataka would release water if it was available. Shivakumar also said he would consult Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and assess the reservoir position before deciding the government’s next step.

The position at Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya reflects the water situation cited by Karnataka. On Thursday, the reservoir stood at 105.7 ft, against its maximum level of 124.8 ft. Its inflow was 2,546 cusecs, while the outflow was 4,078 cusecs.

The fresh release direction came as the Supreme Court considered a separate plea by Tamil Nadu seeking water to make up what it says is a shortfall in Karnataka’s releases.

Tamil Nadu told the Supreme Court that the deficit was about 20 TMC and that inadequate water had already affected its early Kharif crop. Karnataka disputed the claim and pointed to drought conditions in its Cauvery basin.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, argued that the Cauvery Water Management Authority should address the alleged deficit. Karnataka’s counsel, senior advocate Shyam Divan, said the state was complying with the directions issued by the CWMA despite the drought situation.

The court was told that the CWRC reviews the water situation every 15 days. The bench said Tamil Nadu’s grievance over the alleged deficit had to be considered by the CWMA and directed Karnataka to file its response within a week.

The case has been posted for October 12.