Poll panel's SIR orders for Bihar, other states and UTs were unanimous: EC sources amid row

The Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners “unanimously” approved the orders pertaining to the Special Intensive Review (SIR) process for Bihar and other states, sources in the Election Commission said on Friday amid an ongoing row over alleged disagreement within the poll body. File photo of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (@ECISVEEP)

The approved SIR orders include a Declaration Form to be submitted along with Form 6 for the inclusion of new voters, a step aimed at reducing paperwork and easing the registration process for citizens. This is in line with Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and has also been upheld by the Supreme Court.

This comes amid row over a newspaper report that alleged that that the decisions taken on SIR process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners, a claim refuted by the poll body saying that “internal checks-and-balances are standard” practice in a multi-member constitutional body.

“All actions of ECI have been in accordance with laws and instructions of the Commission,” the poll body said in a statement.