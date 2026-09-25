PM Modi attends ‘bhajan clubbing’ on Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary: Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening attended a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park to mark the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. PM Modi at bhajan clubbing event in Delhi (Sourced) A video of the Delhi event showed PM Modi sitting in the front row of the audience while singers and musicians on stage, wearing dresses with prominent saffron shades, sang devotional songs. Modi was also wearing an orange waistcoat over a white kurta-pyjama.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. The Prime Minister, in a post on X, highlighted how Deendayal’s vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment. “My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today,” wrote PM Modi.