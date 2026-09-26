DMK, AIADMK ‘covering up’ Veeramani Pocso case: Vijay

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched a sharp attack on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), accusing the state’s opposition parties of colluding to hide the Pocso act case in connection with granite baron R Veeramani, questioning their “silence” over the matter. India News

This comes amid the state government forming an all-women special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the Pocso case.

Veeramani and two of his aides were arrested on August 28 this year, following an investigation into allegations that minor girls had been sexually assaulted at a private residence in Chennai’s Teynampet area. The Police said the case followed the receipt of a USB drive containing video clips allegedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting juvenile girls. The two other accused, Mahendra Simhan and his wife Shanti, were caretakers of the house.

Alluding to Veeramani in his speech during a bypoll campaign in Madurantakam, Vijay said, “This case came up even during the previous DMK government too, but they closed and hid that case and its history.”

“What kind of deal is going on? Tamil Nadu is asking questions. Open your mouth, (DMK chief) Stalin Sir. Along with you, the others are also staying quiet. Will you stay silent even by forming an alliance (with the AIADMK) on this issue?” he asked.

Hitting out at the claims made by the DMK that they were born ‘solely’ for women’s safety, Vijay said, “This man has ruined so many young women. We have put him in jail. And now, they (DMK and AIADMK) are not talking about him.”

An order issued by Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, dated September 24, stated that the SIT has been formed “in order to investigate effectively the case and related matters” involving the Gem Granites founder.

The SIT team would comprise additional commissioner of police (Central Crime Branch) P C Thenmozhi, joint commissioner (West Zone) Disha Mittal, superintendent of police J Mutharasi and deputy commissioner of police, (crime against women and children) V V Geethanjali, the government said.

Meanwhile, the Madras high court, during a hearing on Friday, directed the SIT to “issue a press release once every week” informing the public about the steps taken in the investigation.