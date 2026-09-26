'Pak's duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world': India slams Shehbaz's UN address
First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, accused Islamabad of pursuing a long-standing policy of cross-border terrorism.
India on Saturday hit out at Pakistan at the United Nations, with First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, accusing Islamabad of pursuing a long-standing policy of cross-border terrorism and warning that such acts will have consequences.
"At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences...We are confident that this Assembly will recognize Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan's terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world," Gahlot said.
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