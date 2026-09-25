‘Terrorist country asking me’: Jaishankar fires back at Pakistani reporter's attempts to heckle at UNGA

Jaishankar is currently in New York, leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st Session of the UNGA.

"A terrorist country is asking me that question," Jaishankar said in response to the Pakistani reporter, who intervened towards the end of the briefing.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday responded sharply to a Pakistani reporter, who attempted to interrupt a press briefing with a question on terrorism, at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

What actions have India and Liberia proposed to enhance maritime safety and security for seafarers?

What actions have India and Liberia proposed to enhance maritime safety and security for seafarers?

How is India addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism related to Pakistan?

How is India addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism related to Pakistan?

What was Jaishankar's response to the Pakistani reporter's question about terrorism at the UNGA?

What was Jaishankar's response to the Pakistani reporter's question about terrorism at the UNGA?

The event had been announced as a remarks-only briefing before it began. However, towards the end, the Pakistani reporter abruptly intervened and sought to raise what was described as a nonsensical question on terrorism, news agency ANI reported.

Jaishankar was speaking at a press conference with Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. The briefing was held in connection with the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.

Jaishankar in New York for UN General Assembly He is scheduled to address the High Level Session on Saturday. During his visit, the External Affairs Minister has taken part in several plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

India’s position on cross-border terrorism India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to take "credible action" against cross-border terrorism. India launched Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

India’s actions to defend itself against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025 have been recognised by many nations.

The condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack was also reflected in outcome documents at various multilateral forums, including the UNSC Press Statement issued in April 2025.

India raises concerns over terror financing India’s efforts over the years have resulted in the listing of several terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan.

India has also repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan’s shortcomings in preventing financial support to terrorists, leading to continued international scrutiny of terrorist networks operating from its territory.