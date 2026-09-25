Keke Wyatt arrest: Why was R&B star held in Georgia? 3 serious offenses explained
R&B singer Keke Wyatt was arrested in Georgia on September 20 for terroristic threats, simple assault, and child cruelty.
R&B star Keke Wyatt is facing some tough times after being taken into custody in Georgia on three serious charges, according to TMZ's reporting.
A spokesperson from the Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TMZ that Keke was arrested on September 20 and processed at the Henry County jail on charges including terroristic threats, simple assault, and child cruelty.
According to the sheriff's statement, Keke was let go two days later once she posted a $1,050 bond.
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Who is Keke Wyatt?
Keke has built quite a reputation in the R&B world and shot to national stardom in the early 2000s when her collaborative tracks with artist Avant turned into massive hits. These tracks, including My First Love and Nothing in This World, are featured on her gold-certified album, Soul Sista.
Beyond her music career, she also appeared throughout all 3 seasons of TV One's hit reality series, R&B Divas: Atlanta and Keke Wyatt's World.
Keke Wyatt's childhood
Wyatt entered the world on March 10, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her mother, Lorna Jean Wyatt (née Payne), is a talented vocalist, while her father, Keever West Wyatt II, is an accomplished organist and vocalist. With her mom being Caucasian and her dad being African-American and Native American—specifically Cherokee—Keke grew up in a rich cultural environment.
The Wyatt family has deep roots in church music, yet her parents made sure to introduce her to R&B at home and supported her interest in pursuing secular music.
Thanks to her musical heritage, Keke has developed the ability to perform across multiple genres, including gospel, R&B, pop, country, and opera. She's equally skilled at songwriting and composition. Alongside her two brothers, Keever III and Kendall, Keke started singing at just 2 years old and delivered her first live performance in front of an audience when she was only 5 years old.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More