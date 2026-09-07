What’s on fire in Union City? Massive smoke plume visible from Atlanta airport and South Fulton
A large Union City fire has reportedly sent a massive smoke plume over areas near Atlanta airport and South Fulton.
A large reported fire in Union City sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky, visible from parts of the Atlanta area.
On Facebook, one person asked, “What’s on fire in Union city” as people tried to identify the location.
Another said the fire was “off of Mallory Road near the cemetery” and appeared to involve “one of those warehouses.”
Others reported seeing the smoke from the highway, with one person writing, “I just saw it from the highway.”
Massive smoke plume rises over Union City as firefighters respond
A large fire broke out in the Union City area Sunday afternoon, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky. The smoke was visible from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and parts of South Fulton, according to reports.
Fire reported near Mallory Road
The blaze was reported near Mallory Road, close to what appears to be a closed poultry processing and distribution facility. A South Fulton Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters were at the scene dealing with an active fire.
Cause and injuries remain unclear
Officials have not confirmed whether the fire started inside the former poultry facility or on nearby property. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, while emergency responders have not reported any injuries so far.
This is a developing story…
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More