What’s on fire in Union City? Massive smoke plume visible from Atlanta airport and South Fulton

A large reported fire in Union City sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky, visible from parts of the Atlanta area. A large Union City fire has reportedly sent a massive smoke plume over areas near Atlanta airport and South Fulton.

On Facebook, one person asked, “What’s on fire in Union city” as people tried to identify the location.

Another said the fire was “off of Mallory Road near the cemetery” and appeared to involve “one of those warehouses.”

Others reported seeing the smoke from the highway, with one person writing, “I just saw it from the highway.”