Why is Trump angry with Miami GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar? ‘She is nothing but a back stabber’
Donald Trump criticized GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar on social media after she deviated from his immigration stance.
President Donald Trump shared multiple critical social media posts about GOP Representative Maria Elvira Salazar on Saturday evening, following the congresswoman's recent departure from his stance on immigration policy.
Trump tears into Maria Elvira Salazar
The President rapidly distributed at least 14 posts from various users expressing criticism of Salazar on Truth Social. The congresswoman is currently navigating a challenging reelection campaign in Florida during a period when Republican prospects for the midterm elections are weakening.
"She is nothing but a back stabber. I'm glad the Latino support hasn't wavered," one X user stated in a post shared by Trump.
Another user blasted Salazar saying: “She wants amnesty for the ppl how criminally crossed our borders defying our laws.”
"So we need a NEW Republican to Replace Salazar," a third person said.
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White House asked about Trump's posts
CNN inquired a White House official about Trump's social media posts against Salazar. “It's unfortunate she has her view, but that is not the President's. The President campaigned on a strong border, which was a large reason as to why he won by a landslide in 2024,” the official said.
Trump vs Maria Elvira Salazar
Salazar, representing a predominantly Hispanic congressional district, incurred Trump's displeasure the previous week when she diverged from the president's position in a campaign advertisement released before the midterm elections. In the advertisement, the congresswoman addresses Trump directly, looking into the camera while stating, “some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far.”
Salazar references data she cited saying that 50% of people apprehended by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement during July possessed no previous criminal convictions.
Trump rebukes Maria Elvira Salazar's immigration stand
Following the advertisement's distribution, Trump stated in response to a journalist's inquiry that he had viewed the advertisement and continued to support the Florida congresswoman, despite disagreeing with her perspective.'
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump clapped back at Salazar, asserting: “I disagree with her.”
He went on to say that Salazar “got a little bit soft on the border”, adding that his endorsement was instrumental to her victory.
During an appearance on Face The Nation, Salazar described having a “very good conversation” with the president following the release of her campaign advertisement. She portrayed Trump as "very receptive" to her concerns that Hispanic voters perceive themselves as "betrayed" in advance of the midterm elections.
The congresswoman's advertisement arrives at a time when ICE has ramped up immigration enforcement activities across the country during the summer months. August saw ICE detain approximately 51,000 people, marking a record under the current Trump administration. This surpassed the earlier peak from July, when the agency had detained over 46,000 people.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More