Why is Trump angry with Miami GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar? ‘She is nothing but a back stabber’

President Donald Trump shared multiple critical social media posts about GOP Representative Maria Elvira Salazar on Saturday evening, following the congresswoman's recent departure from his stance on immigration policy. WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) talks to reporters following a House Republican conference in the basement of the U.S. Capitol on September 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. Republicans are working to pass a continuing resolution that would fund the federal government through the midterm election, all before the Labor Day holiday break. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump tears into Maria Elvira Salazar The President rapidly distributed at least 14 posts from various users expressing criticism of Salazar on Truth Social. The congresswoman is currently navigating a challenging reelection campaign in Florida during a period when Republican prospects for the midterm elections are weakening.

"She is nothing but a back stabber. I'm glad the Latino support hasn't wavered," one X user stated in a post shared by Trump.

Another user blasted Salazar saying: “She wants amnesty for the ppl how criminally crossed our borders defying our laws.”

"So we need a NEW Republican to Replace Salazar," a third person said.

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